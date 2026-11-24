MPESB Recruitment 2026: Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB), Bhopal, has made changes to the date of the MP Police Constable (GD) Recruitment Exam 2026. Previously, the exam was scheduled for 19 November 2026, but it will now take place from 09 December 2026, according to the official notification.

The board has informed that the MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 will be out soon. You can download the admit card from the official site, esb.mp.gov.in. It is advisable to check the site regularly for more information regarding the exam schedule.

MP Police Constable Exam 2026: Overview

Particulars Details Recruitment Name MP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Department Madhya Pradesh Police, Home (Police) Department Conducting Body Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) Post Name Constable (GD) Exam Name Police Constable Direct Recruitment Selection Exam 2026 Exam Mode Written Exam Old Exam Date From 19 November 2026 New Exam Date From 09 December 2026 Detailed Schedule Awaited Admit Card To be released soon Official Website esb.mp.gov.in

MP Police Constable Admit Card 2026:

The MPESB has informed that the MP Police GD Constable admit card will be out shortly. Candidates will have to download the card from esb.mp.gov.in website using their registration details. On the day of the examination, candidates will have to carry the printed copy of the admit card along with an identity proof.

What should candidates do now?

Now, candidates can prepare themselves for the upcoming examination, which will take place on 9th December 2026. For this purpose, candidates can visit the official website for other schedules of the examinations. Moreover, in this remaining period, candidates can prepare themselves thoroughly.