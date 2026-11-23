JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the JKBOSE Class 11 result 2026 today. The online link for checking the October-November 2026 Regular Session result is available on the official website and the result portal of the board.

For checking results, it is necessary for the candidates to log into the official website using their registration number and roll number. The JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2025 is available on the official website jkbose.jk.gov.in. The candidates can also access the result portal - jkresults.nic.in for checking the results.

JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2026: Steps to Download JKBOSE Class 11 result 2026 will be declared soon by the officials. The following steps can be followed by candidates who took part in the exam.



Step 1: Go to the official website of JKBOSE; jkbose.jk.gov.in



Step 2: Choose the JKBOSE result portal link



Step 3: Select the Class 11 result option



Step 4: Log in using Roll Number and Registration Number



Step 5: Result will be displayed



Step 6: Click on save and submit

JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2026 -Click Here