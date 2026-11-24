UGC-NET December 2026 Exam: The UGC NET 2026 December city intimation slip will now be published on November 25, 2026 at the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. According to the latest announcement made by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the revised release date of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2026 city intimation slip has been announced. The advanced examination city slip will be available to download from November 25, 2026, on the official website of ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The city slip is one of the most significant documents for the candidates, which contains information about the city where the candidate’s examination center is situated. The admit card for the UGC NET December 2026 exam will be released by the conducting agency on December 7. Candidates need to remember that the UGC NET city slip is not an admit card.

UGC NET candidates can follow the steps below to check their exam city slip.

UGC-NET December 2026: City Intimation Slips will be released by 25 November 2026. Candidates should visit the official website for updates: https://t.co/roExIJGkUd #UGCNET #NTA https://t.co/R9n1A1WFRf

Step 2: Now, go to the Candidate Activity or Latest News section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the UGC-NET December 2026 Advance City Intimation Slip link.

Step 4: Enter your application number and date of birth (or password).

Step 5: Fill in the security captcha and submit.

Step 6: View the slip on the screen, check your details, and download a copy for your records.

Candidates can use this information to plan their accommodation and travel well in advance for exam day.

UGC NET 2026 City Slip: Direct Link Here (TBA Soon)

UGC NET December 2026: About

The UGC NET exam determines a candidate's eligibility for admission to a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, or PhD program. The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for 87 subjects.