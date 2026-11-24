Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan's upcoming Pakistani Netflix series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, has landed in controversy even before its release. The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to stop the series from being released or streamed on Netflix in India.
The association has also demanded a permanent legal provision to prevent Pakistani films, television shows and artists from appearing on Indian television, OTT platforms and cinema screens. The development comes ahead of the show's scheduled international premiere on December 4, 2026.
ثلاثة أجيال، 6 قصص حب، وسؤال واحد: هل الحب الذي نحمله في قلوبنا يكفي؟ Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo — All The Love Our Hearts Carry يُعرض في 4 ديسمبر فقط وحصريًا علي نتفليكس. https://t.co/GGp3bCmnKH— Netflix MENA (@NetflixMENA) November 22, 2026
Why Has AICWA Asked PM Modi To Ban Fawad Khan's Netflix Series?
In a letter dated November 24, AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta appealed to the Prime Minister to ensure that Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is not released in India.
The association also shared its letter on X, stating that national interests should take priority over entertainment. It urged Netflix India not to stream Pakistani content on its platform.
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AICWA's demand is not limited to this particular series. It has also called for a permanent legal ban on Pakistani productions and artists across Indian entertainment platforms.
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AICWA Cites Pahalgam Attack And Government's 2025 Advisory
In its letter, the association referred to the Pahalgam terror attack and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's advisory issued on May 8, 2025.
The advisory asked OTT platforms and digital intermediaries in India to refrain from streaming Pakistani content following the attack.
According to AICWA, allowing the upcoming Netflix series to stream in India would go against the spirit of the government's directive.
The association also recalled its earlier opposition to Pakistani artists working in Indian films after the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.
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What Is Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo About?
Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Pakistani author Farhat Ishtiaq. The series follows multiple love stories across three generations and was filmed in Pakistan, Italy and the United Kingdom.
The cast includes Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Ahad Raza Mir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Hania Aamir, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali and Iqra Aziz.
Produced by Momina Duraid Films, the show marks Netflix's first Pakistani original series. Its international release is scheduled for December 4, 2026.
However, it remains unclear whether the series will be available to viewers in India. AICWA's demand has brought fresh attention to the show's Indian release, but no official confirmation of an India-specific streaming decision has been announced.
FAQs
1. Why is AICWA demanding a ban on Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo?
AICWA has opposed Pakistani content on Indian platforms and cited national security concerns and the 2025 government advisory.
2. Who stars in Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo?
The series features Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Ahad Raza Mir and Hamza Ali Abbasi, among others.
3. When will Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo release?
The series is scheduled to premiere internationally on Netflix on December 4, 2026.