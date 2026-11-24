Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan's upcoming Pakistani Netflix series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, has landed in controversy even before its release. The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to stop the series from being released or streamed on Netflix in India.

The association has also demanded a permanent legal provision to prevent Pakistani films, television shows and artists from appearing on Indian television, OTT platforms and cinema screens. The development comes ahead of the show's scheduled international premiere on December 4, 2026.

The association also shared its letter on X, stating that national interests should take priority over entertainment. It urged Netflix India not to stream Pakistani content on its platform.

In a letter dated November 24, AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta appealed to the Prime Minister to ensure that Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is not released in India.

Why Has AICWA Asked PM Modi To Ban Fawad Khan's Netflix Series?

ثلاثة أجيال، 6 قصص حب، وسؤال واحد: هل الحب الذي نحمله في قلوبنا يكفي؟ Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo — All The Love Our Hearts Carry يُعرض في 4 ديسمبر فقط وحصريًا علي نتفليكس. https://t.co/GGp3bCmnKH

AICWA's demand is not limited to this particular series. It has also called for a permanent legal ban on Pakistani productions and artists across Indian entertainment platforms.

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AICWA Cites Pahalgam Attack And Government's 2025 Advisory

In its letter, the association referred to the Pahalgam terror attack and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's advisory issued on May 8, 2025.

The advisory asked OTT platforms and digital intermediaries in India to refrain from streaming Pakistani content following the attack.

According to AICWA, allowing the upcoming Netflix series to stream in India would go against the spirit of the government's directive.

The association also recalled its earlier opposition to Pakistani artists working in Indian films after the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

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What Is Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo About?

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Pakistani author Farhat Ishtiaq. The series follows multiple love stories across three generations and was filmed in Pakistan, Italy and the United Kingdom.