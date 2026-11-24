Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has achieved a major milestone at the worldwide box office, crossing USD 150 million (approximately Rs 1,700 crore). However, despite its impressive global performance and reportedly surpassing the US lifetime collection of Dhurandhar 2, the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer is facing a slowdown in North America.

The film is set to lose more than 750 theatres, raising questions about its box office performance overseas.

Ramayana Loses Over 750 Theatres In North America

According to a report by Collider, Ramayana opened in 1,433 theatres across North America on November 5, 2026. However, its theatrical reach has reduced significantly since its opening week.

After losing more than 300 theatres in its second week, the film's screen count reportedly dropped to 681 on November 20. This means the epic has lost 752 theatres compared to its opening-week release.

The reduction comes as the film enters its third week in cinemas. While its worldwide earnings remain impressive, declining ticket sales appear to have affected its theatrical demand in the US market.

ALSO READ: Ramayana In Legal Trouble As Hindu Group Files Complaint Over Distortion Of Facts

Why Is Ramayana Losing So Many US Theatres?

The primary reason behind the theatre reduction is reportedly a decline in box office collections. Films generally receive fewer screens when their daily ticket sales begin falling, particularly when newer releases enter cinemas.