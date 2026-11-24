Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has achieved a major milestone at the worldwide box office, crossing USD 150 million (approximately Rs 1,700 crore). However, despite its impressive global performance and reportedly surpassing the US lifetime collection of Dhurandhar 2, the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer is facing a slowdown in North America.
The film is set to lose more than 750 theatres, raising questions about its box office performance overseas.
Ramayana Loses Over 750 Theatres In North America
According to a report by Collider, Ramayana opened in 1,433 theatres across North America on November 5, 2026. However, its theatrical reach has reduced significantly since its opening week.
After losing more than 300 theatres in its second week, the film's screen count reportedly dropped to 681 on November 20. This means the epic has lost 752 theatres compared to its opening-week release.
The reduction comes as the film enters its third week in cinemas. While its worldwide earnings remain impressive, declining ticket sales appear to have affected its theatrical demand in the US market.
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Why Is Ramayana Losing So Many US Theatres?
The primary reason behind the theatre reduction is reportedly a decline in box office collections. Films generally receive fewer screens when their daily ticket sales begin falling, particularly when newer releases enter cinemas.
Despite its strong opening and festive advantage around Diwali, Ramayana has struggled to maintain the same momentum in its third week.
The film's reported production budget of USD 200 million also makes its box office performance particularly important. Industry estimates suggest that a film of this scale needs to earn considerably more than its production budget to recover costs, considering distribution, marketing and other expenses.
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Ramayana Beats Dhurandhar 2 But Still Faces Box Office Pressure
Despite losing screens, Ramayana has several achievements to its credit. The film has crossed USD 150 million worldwide and reportedly surpassed the US lifetime collection of Dhurandhar 2.
It has also moved ahead of SS Rajamouli's RRR in worldwide earnings, according to the reported figures.
However, crossing these milestones does not guarantee a sustained theatrical run. The film's performance in the coming weeks will determine how much further it can grow at the box office.
What Is Next For Ranbir Kapoor And Yash's Ramayana?
Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is the first instalment of a planned two-part adaptation of the Hindu epic. Producer Namit Malhotra has reportedly confirmed that both films have a combined budget exceeding USD 400 million.
With its North American screen count declining, the film now faces the challenge of maintaining audience interest and extending its theatrical run.
FAQs
1. Why is Ramayana losing theatres in the US?
The film is reportedly losing theatres because of declining ticket sales during its third week.
2. How many US theatres has Ramayana lost?
According to Collider, its North American screen count fell from 1,433 to 681, a reduction of 752 theatres.
3. How much has Ramayana earned worldwide?
The film has reportedly crossed USD 150 million worldwide, approximately Rs 1,700 crore.
4. Has Ramayana beaten Dhurandhar 2 at the US box office?
According to the reports, Ramayana is expected to surpass Dhurandhar 2's lifetime US box office collection.
5. What is the budget of Ramayana?
The reported production budget of the first film is USD 200 million.