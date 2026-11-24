Emraan Hashmi is bringing back his old romantic image, but his latest on-screen moment with Genelia Deshmukh has caught the internet's attention for a different reason. The actors recently appeared on Indian Idol: Legends Return to promote their upcoming film Gunmaaster G9. However, a romantic recreation of a song sequence has become the talking point on social media.

In the clip, Genelia is sitting on a bench when Emraan approaches her and reveals an earring from his lips. The unexpected gesture leaves Genelia surprised, while the contestants and audience members react with excitement.

The viral moment took place during Emraan and Genelia's appearance on the Indian Idol: Legends Return stage. The actors recreated a romantic sequence from their film's song "Dard-E-Dil Dard-E-Jigar".

Emraan Hashmi Removes Genelia's Earring With His Lips On Indian Idol

Emraan hashmi to hai hi sadak chaap but What's wrong with Genelia aunty ? Why she is doing such B grade movies aisi kya majboori hogi ? https://t.co/2lPPvE2sES

In a promotional clip, Emraan is seen removing Genelia's earring with his lips, leaving the actress surprised and the contestants cheering. While some viewers enjoyed the playful moment, others were not impressed and called the gesture a "cheap stunt".

The video quickly gained attention online, with viewers sharing different opinions about the actors' chemistry and Emraan's romantic act.

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Netizens React To Emraan Hashmi And Genelia's Viral Video

Social media users had mixed reactions to the video. While some praised Emraan for bringing back his familiar romantic style, others found the promotional act unnecessary.

One user commented, "Kar woh rahe hai sharam hame aa rahi hai"

Another wrote, "May be new movie name Ek villain revenge."

A third comment read, "Ritesh it's done bro."

However, some fans were clearly enjoying Emraan's return to his popular romantic avatar. One user wrote, "Bhai wapas a gya apne purane andaaz."

The mixed reactions have made the promotional clip a talking point ahead of the film's release.

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Emraan Hashmi Revisits His Old Romantic Image

During the trailer launch of Gunmaaster G9, Emraan also spoke about his early-2000s screen image and the bold romantic films that made him popular.

Recalling those days, the actor said, "These were the films that, whenever they aired on TV, parents would decide it was time to send their children to bed."

He also credited director Aditya Datt, adding, "This is all thanks to him (Aditya Datt). I've been dealing with the consequences for 20 years."

What Is Gunmaaster G9 About?

Gunmaaster G9 stars Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh and brings together Emraan, director Aditya Datt and Himesh Reshammiya once again. The film also marks Emraan and Himesh's reunion after almost two decades.

The project is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir under Soham Rockstar Entertainment.

With its promotional campaign already generating online conversations, audiences are now waiting to see what the film has in store.

FAQs

1. Why is Emraan Hashmi trending with Genelia Deshmukh?

Emraan is trending after a viral Indian Idol clip showed him removing Genelia's earring with his lips.

2. Which song did Emraan Hashmi and Genelia recreate?

They recreated a romantic sequence from "Dard-E-Dil Dard-E-Jigar".

3. Which film are Emraan Hashmi and Genelia promoting?

The actors are promoting their upcoming film Gunmaaster G9.