Riteish Deshmukh grabbed attention with his latest Instagram post featuring wife Genelia Deshmukh. The picture shows Genelia sitting on his lap as the couple enjoys a meal together.

Genelia-Riteish's latest photo reminds fans of Rajiv-Sonia Gandhi

Genelia and Riteish's photo reminded social media users of Rahul Gandhi's recent anecdote about his parents, Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi.

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Sharing the photo, Riteish captioned it, "Table for two, chair for one." Genelia joined the fun with a witty comment, saying, "Confused which one is the meal."

Social media users quickly connected Riteish and Genelia's picture to Rahul Gandhi's anecdote about Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi. Several comments referenced the couple's love story, with some calling the picture a Gen Z version of the former prime minister and his wife. ALSO READ: Mysaa vs Gunmaster G9: Rashmika And Emraan Set For Action-Packed Box Office Clash; Know Release Date

The comparisons follow Rahul Gandhi's anecdote about his parents at the November 16 launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love. He recalled how his mother would sit on Rajiv Gandhi's lap during family meals. Rahul Gandhi had said, "Every meal, there would be Papa and on Papa's lap, there would be Mumma. I thought this was a normal thing. And I would go to my friend's house and they wouldn't be sitting on each other's laps and I would ask my friends, what is going on? Why is your mother not sitting on your father's lap... This is what we grew up with."

Rahul Gandhi also revealed that Sonia and Rajiv first met at Cambridge's Varsity restaurant, which he later visited with his girlfriend. He also recalled one rare argument between his parents, triggered when Rajiv was distracted by a phone conversation with Amarinder Singh.

FAQs

What is the title of Sonia Gandhi's memoir?

Sonia Gandhi’s memoir is titled Belonging: A Journey of Love and was released on November 10, 2026.

What is Sonia Gandhi's book about?

It is a memoir tracing Sonia Gandhi's journey from her early years in Italy and meeting Rajiv Gandhi in Cambridge in 1965 to her life in India, her bond with Indira Gandhi, family tragedies, her entry into politics and personal milestones.