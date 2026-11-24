Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan may be Bollywood's three most recognisable Khans, but their estimated fortunes are far from equal. Shah Rukh has emerged as the wealthiest among them, with the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026 valuing his wealth at ₹10,000 crore.

According to the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026, Shah Rukh Khan has an estimated wealth of Rs 10,000 crore. The figure represents a decline from Rs 12,490 crore in the 2025 edition.

The difference is particularly striking in Shah Rukh's case. His estimated wealth is more than three times Salman's and over five times Aamir's reported fortune.

Salman Khan follows with ₹3,000 crore, while Aamir Khan's estimated net worth stands at around ₹1,862 crore, according to a separate Moneycontrol report.

Despite this fall, the actor continues to rank as India's richest actor in the latest assessment. His wealth is not solely linked to his acting fees or box-office earnings. His business interests include Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company he runs with his wife, Gauri Khan, and his association with the Kolkata Knight Riders cricket franchise.

SRK's association with cricket extends beyond the IPL team. The Knight Riders group has also expanded into international T20 leagues, including the Caribbean Premier League and Major League Cricket in the US.

Red Chillies Entertainment, meanwhile, has established itself as a production and visual effects company, working on films across the Hindi film industry.

These business interests help explain why Shah Rukh's financial standing goes beyond his earnings as a leading Bollywood actor.

(Image Credit: Instagram @IamSRK)

Salman Khan's Net Worth: Where Does He Stand With rs 3,000 Crore?

Salman Khan has an estimated wealth of Rs 3,000 crore, according to the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026.

The actor's earnings come from multiple avenues, including films, television appearances, brand endorsements and production. His long association with Bigg Boss has also made television an important part of his commercial career.

Salman established Salman Khan Films in 2011, adding film production to his professional portfolio. The company has backed projects including Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Notebook and Antim: The Final Truth.

While his film career remains his biggest public-facing venture, his television presence and endorsement deals have helped diversify his income.

(Image Credit: Instagram @Being Salman Khan)

Aamir Khan's Net Worth: Is He Richer Than Salman And Shah Rukh?

Aamir Khan's reported wealth is considerably lower than that of his two contemporaries. A July 2026 Moneycontrol report estimated his net worth at Rs 1,862 crore.

Aamir's financial interests extend beyond acting. He established Aamir Khan Productions in 1999, with the banner backing films such as Taare Zameen Par, Dangal and Laal Singh Chaddha.

Moneycontrol's report also points to his reported real estate holdings, including properties in Mumbai and a farmhouse in Panchgani.

However, individual property valuations and reports about his assets should not be confused with independently verified net worth figures.

(Image Credit: Instagram: Aamir Khan Productions)

Shah Rukh Khan Vs Salman Khan Vs Aamir Khan: Net Worth Comparison

Comparison Point Shah Rukh Khan Salman Khan Aamir Khan Total Net Worth ~₹10,000 Crore ~₹2,900 – ₹3,225 Crore ~₹1,860 Crore Fee Per Film ₹100 – ₹150+ Crore (or a share in film profits) ₹100 – ₹150 Crore (plus profit share) ₹100+ Crore (mostly earned from film profits) Main Way They Earn Businesses, IPL team, production, and movie profits Movies, TV shows (Bigg Boss), and brand ads Large share of movie profits (50–80%) and production Own Production House Red Chillies Entertainment (Movies & VFX) Salman Khan Films (SKF) Aamir Khan Productions Big Businesses Kolkata Knight Riders (IPL) and other cricket teams Being Human (clothing & lifestyle brand), SK-27 Gyms Real estate and startup investments TV / OTT Earnings Very little ₹120+ Crore per season (Bigg Boss hosting) Very little (only a few special shows) Famous Homes Mannat (Mumbai), Dubai Villa, homes in London & Delhi Galaxy Apartments (Mumbai), Panvel Farmhouse Pali Hill Flats (Mumbai), Panchgani Farmhouse, US home

For now, when it comes to the richest Khan in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan holds the top spot. Between his film production business, cricket investments and acting career, his financial portfolio has grown well beyond the traditional earnings of a movie star.