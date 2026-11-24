During her appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2007, choreographer Farah Khan famously claimed that Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor had a childish spat while shooting a song for 1994 movie Aatish.

During 1990s, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor had a well-publicised cold war and professional rivalry marked by on-set tension and allegations of industry politics. But, what actually went wrong between the two actresses?

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She claimed that the two actress hit each other with wigs and stamped feet.

On the other hand, Tandon alleged that industry politics and rivalry cost her projects—including Saajan Chale Sasural and Vijaypath—and accused unnamed rivals of using connections to replace her.

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According to reports, Karisma and Raveena gave each other a silent treatment on Andaz Apna Apna set. The two barely spoke during the shoot of the comedy.

What broke the ice between Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor?

Raveena later recalled being tied to a pillar alongside Karisma during a night shoot prank, eventually breaking the ice by asking if Karisma wanted juice.

It is pertinent to note that over the years, both actresses have moved past the friction and now interact cordially.

They reunited and recreated an iconic moment on the sets of India's Best Dancer Season 5.

FAQs

Are Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor on good terms now?

Yes, their past rivalry has subsided. They greet each other warmly at social events and shared nostalgic memories about 1990s filming schedules.

What was Raveena Tandon's debut movie?

She made her film debut in the 1991 film Pathar Ke Phool alongside Salman Khan, winning the Filmfare Award for New Face of the Year.

What was Karisma Kapoor's debut movie?

She debuted in Prem Qaidi (1991), playing the role of Neelima.