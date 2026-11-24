Sooraj Barjatya is gearing up for the release of Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari. Meanwhile, the filmmaker has shared an update on his much-awaited reunion with Salman Khan for Prem Ki Shaadi. Sooraj Barjatya talks about Prem Ki Shadi with Salman Khan In a conversation with Free Press Journal, Barjatya said, "Abhi thoda sa wakht aur hai, kyunki thoda aur mujhe kuch cheezein polish karni hai (There’s still a little time left because I need to polish a few more things)."

ALSO READ: Richest Khan In Bollywood: Shah Rukh's ₹10,000 Crore Fortune Is Over 3 Times Salman's, Where Does Aamir Stand? At the 2022 screening of Uunchai, Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya announced their reunion for Prem Ki Shaadi, with Salman confirming that Prem would return and finally get married. Meanwhile, Sooraj Barjatya is gearing up for the release of Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The movie has been produced by Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films and stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Prem, who supports his wife (Sharvari) when she chooses to care for her own family instead of moving in with her in-laws.

The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa and others in key roles. ALSO READ: Salman Khan Confirms Dabangg 4, Rules Out Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2: Here's Why Chulbul Pandey Is Returning But Pawan Isn't Following the trailer release, the film was compared to Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Addressing the comparisons, Ayushmann clarified that the two characters are different, describing his Prem as a green flag who stands up for his wife's family.

Ayushmann becomes the sixth actor to portray Prem in a Sooraj Barjatya film, following Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Sonu Sood and Shahid Kapoor. Yeh Prem Mol Liya is set to release worldwide in theatres on November 27. FAQs Is Yeh Prem Mol Liya advance booking open? Yes, advance booking for Yeh Prem Mol Liya is open. Which movies are releasing in theatres on November 27, 2026? Yeh Prem Mol Liya

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Focker-in-law Why are Barjatya's male leads almost always named Prem? Prem (meaning love) is Barjatya’s signature protagonist archetype—an ideal, soft-spoken, family-oriented hero.