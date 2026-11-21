Salman Khan has confirmed that Dabangg 4 will happen, but a sequel to his 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan appears unlikely. The actor discussed the future of his popular film franchises during an interaction at the ABP Network's Southern Rising Summit on November 20, explaining why he is willing to return as Chulbul Pandey but is reluctant to revisit Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi's story.

Salman Khan Confirms Dabangg 4, Says The Franchise Is In Their Hands

Addressing the possibility of another Dabangg film, Salman said, "Dabangg ka toh aa hi jaayega. Yeh toh humare haath mein hai. Baaki films unke haath mein hai."

The actor's statement reveals that he and his family have a greater say in taking the Dabangg franchise forward, unlike some of his other films, whose future depends on other stakeholders.

In March 2024, Salman Khan revealed that he and Arbaaz had different ideas about the story and needed to agree on a script. "He wants to make something and I want to make something else."

In November 2025, Arbaaz also confirmed to Hindustan Times that Dabangg 4 was officially in development. "We are currently working on it. It's something that is in the pipeline, but I don't know the timeline," he told the publication.

Arbaaz further said that the film would involve discussions with Salman before moving ahead.

The original film, directed by Abhinav Kashyap, introduced Salman as Chulbul Pandey, a police officer whose unconventional approach to law enforcement became central to the franchise.

The film featured Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo, Arbaaz Khan as Makhanchand Pandey and Sonu Sood as the antagonist Chhedi Singh. It was followed by Dabangg 2 in 2012, directed by Arbaaz Khan, and Dabangg 3 in 2019, helmed by Prabhu Deva.