Salman Khan has confirmed that Dabangg 4 will happen, but a sequel to his 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan appears unlikely. The actor discussed the future of his popular film franchises during an interaction at the ABP Network's Southern Rising Summit on November 20, explaining why he is willing to return as Chulbul Pandey but is reluctant to revisit Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi's story.
Salman Khan Confirms Dabangg 4, Says The Franchise Is In Their Hands
Addressing the possibility of another Dabangg film, Salman said, "Dabangg ka toh aa hi jaayega. Yeh toh humare haath mein hai. Baaki films unke haath mein hai."
The actor's statement reveals that he and his family have a greater say in taking the Dabangg franchise forward, unlike some of his other films, whose future depends on other stakeholders.
In March 2024, Salman Khan revealed that he and Arbaaz had different ideas about the story and needed to agree on a script. "He wants to make something and I want to make something else."
In November 2025, Arbaaz also confirmed to Hindustan Times that Dabangg 4 was officially in development. "We are currently working on it. It's something that is in the pipeline, but I don't know the timeline," he told the publication.
Arbaaz further said that the film would involve discussions with Salman before moving ahead.
The original film, directed by Abhinav Kashyap, introduced Salman as Chulbul Pandey, a police officer whose unconventional approach to law enforcement became central to the franchise.
The film featured Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo, Arbaaz Khan as Makhanchand Pandey and Sonu Sood as the antagonist Chhedi Singh. It was followed by Dabangg 2 in 2012, directed by Arbaaz Khan, and Dabangg 3 in 2019, helmed by Prabhu Deva.
(Image Credit: IMDb)
Why Salman Khan Does Not Want To Make Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2
Salman's response about Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 was considerably more definitive. The actor believes another film would struggle to recreate the emotional connection audiences had with the original.
Explaining his position, he said, "Bajrangi ke upar koi film jaana, I don't think it is possible, emotionally and its connect."
He further explained that he does not want to make a second film only for it to be compared unfavourably with the first. "Toh woh karna hi nahi jahan par second film first film se compare ho aur bole ki yaar ismein mazaa nahi aaya. So yeah, I don't think Bajrangi Bhaijaan banegi," he added.
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Released in July 2015, Bajrangi Bhaijaan was directed by Kabir Khan and written by Vijayendra Prasad. The film followed Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi, a devout Hanuman devotee who helps Munni, a young Pakistani girl separated from her family, return home across the border.
Harshaali Malhotra played Munni, while Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared as Rasika and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Pakistani journalist Chand Nawab.
(Image Credit: IMDb)
Salman Khan's Next Film is Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace
The conversation at the summit also revolved around Salman's upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangda Singh.
Explaining the film's premise, Salman compared it with Bajrangi Bhaijaan, saying, "Jaise aapne Bajrangi Bhaijaan dekhi thi, ye usi prakaar ki film hai jahan pe ek border skirmish par ek incident hua tha, unke jo parivaar par effect hue hain, uspar ye film based hai."
The actor also spoke about his expectations from the project, saying that the intention was to release the film, have audiences watch it in theatres and hopefully like it.
Maatrubhumi was previously titled Battle of Galwan and is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. Salman plays an Army officer in the film, which focuses on soldiers, their families and the human consequences of conflict.
The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2026.
FAQs
1. Is Dabangg 4 confirmed by Salman Khan?
Yes. Salman has confirmed that Dabangg 4 will happen, although its release date is yet to be announced.
2. Why is Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 not happening?
Salman believes a sequel would struggle to match the original's emotional impact and audience connection.
3. What is Salman Khan's next film, Maatrubhumi, about?
Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is based on a border skirmish and its impact on the families of those involved.
4. When will Maatrubhumi release?
Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2026.