"My first struggle was to find a meal and a steady Rs 10 income," Harshvardhan Rane said while speaking about his struggling days in the film industry. The actor is known for romantic hits like Sanam Teri Kasam and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and he once openly talked about this difficult phase of his life before.

Harshvardhan always wanted to become an actor and shed the tag of a small-towner. So at just 16, he left his home in Gwalior with only Rs 200 in his pocket. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, he recalled the jobs he took up to get by. "I started working as a waiter in a hostel mess. I also got a job to maintain a register at an STD booth for Rs 10 per day. Then the same work at a cafe for Rs 20 per day."

He then described how basic needs became a daily battle, from finding food and a washroom to dealing with shared sleeping space and hygiene. He also shared the small joy of his first earnings, when he bought himself a perfume and treated himself to a shake at McDonald's.

ALSO READ - Harshvardhan Rane Breaks Silence On Insider vs Outsider Debate, Calls Nepotism 'Fancy Word' | Exclusive Harshvardhan Rane's Journey To Movies Harshvardhan began his acting career with the series Left Right Left in 2007. He made his Telugu film debut with Thakita Thakita in 2010 and kept climbing the ladder in South cinema. He went on to act in films such as Prema Ishq Kaadhal (2013), Nee Enge En Anbe (2014), Geethanjali (2014), Avunu 2 (2015) and Brother of Bommali (2014), among others. In 2016, he made a big splash in Bollywood with his debut film Sanam Teri Kasam. The movie created a huge craze among fans when it was re-released in February 2025. He has since continued to work across Telugu and Hindi projects, including Haseen Dillruba (2021), Dange (2024) and Savi (2024). Most recently, he was seen in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, co-starring Sonam Bajwa. The film did exceptionally well at the box office. ALSO READ - Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Twitter Review: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa's Movie Is For True Romantics Harshvardhan Rane Upcoming Movies Harshvardhan is now set to be the new Majnu of 2027, as he reunites with Anshul Garg for their next film. The film is scheduled to go on floors on December 1, 2026. Talking about the collaboration, Harshvardhan said, "After the love and appreciation that Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat received, Anshul and I were raring to collaborate once again. Both of us are passionate about the creative process and believe in investing the time required to find a compelling story and music that complements it. Now, we are all set to embark on a new journey titled Majnu."

Anshul Garg added, "Majnu is a project we're very excited about, and we're looking forward to bringing something special to audiences. At DMF, our endeavour has always been to tell stories that connect with people, and this film is another step in that direction."

The actor also has three theatrical releases lined up for 2027: Silaa, Force 3 and Police Company. FAQ 1. What was Harshvardhan Rane's last movie? The actor was last seen in romantic tragedy movie Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, alongside Sonam Bajwa. 2. What jobs did Harshvardhan Rane do during his struggling days? He worked as a waiter in a hostel mess. He also maintained a register at an STD booth for Rs 10 per day, and did the same work at a cafe for Rs 20 per day. 3. What is Harshvardhan Rane's next project with Anshul Garg? The film is titled Majnu and is scheduled to go on floors on December 1, 2026. It marks his reunion with Anshul Garg after Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.