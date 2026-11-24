Hema Malini remembered Dharmendra on his first death anniversary on November 24, sharing an emotional tribute to the actor and recalling the irreplaceable place he held in her life. Their relationship, however, was also one of Hindi cinema's most enduring professional partnerships.

In a 2023 interview, Hema recalled working in 33 movies with him, including Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Jugnu, Pratiggya and Dream Girl. Their recollections also differ over which film marked their first collaboration. Hema Malini's Emotional Tribute to Dharmendra On His First Death Anniversary On November 24, Hema shared a heartfelt note remembering Dharmendra, who died on November 24, 2025, aged 89. She described him as her "friend, philosopher and guide", adding that he was her backbone and, in short, her "very existence".

"A whole year has sped by, but my grief has not lost its intensity," she wrote, reflecting on the loss of her husband. She also remembered his innate goodness and the affection he extended to people around him, noting that despite reaching the pinnacle of success, he remained grounded and attached to his roots.

The actor ended her message with a reference to the Bhagavad Gita and its teaching about the immortality of the soul, while admitting that she continued to miss his presence. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini) ALSO READ: Hema Malini Shares Dharmendra's Last Advice, Says Bobby And Sunny Are 'Wonderful Boys' Sharafat Was Their First Movie With Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta and Pratiggya Among Their Other Memorable Collaborations In a May 4, 2023 interview with journalist Subhash K Jha, published by Rediff, Hema revisited her favourite films with Dharmendra and recalled her first impression of the actor.

She identified Asit Sen's Sharafat (1970) as their first film together. "It was my first film with Dharamji, and I was like, 'My God, what a handsome man!'" she recalled. Hema also discussed Naya Zamana, another 1970 release directed by Pramod Chakravarty. She credited the filmmaker with bringing the pair together for several subsequent films, including Jugnu, Dream Girl and Azaad. Hema particularly remembered 1975 as an important year for their on-screen partnership. That year, they appeared together in Ramesh Sippy's Sholay, with Dharmendra playing Veeru and Hema portraying Basanti. She described it as their most successful film together. The pair also worked in Seeta Aur Geeta, another Ramesh Sippy film. She played the double role of Seeta and Geeta, while Dharmendra portrayed Raka, one of Geeta's love interests. Their 1975 collaborations also included Dulal Guha's Pratiggya and Dost, the latter featuring Shatrughan Sinha alongside the pair. Their professional association continued beyond their most active years as an on-screen pair. In 2011, Dharmendra joined Hema's directorial venture Tell Me O Kkhuda, which also starred their daughter Esha Deol. (Image Credit: Instagram @Hema Malini) ALSO READ: Hema Malini To Kareena Kapoor: These 7 Bollywood Actresses Found Love With Men Who Had Been Married Before Hema's anniversary tribute has brought renewed attention to a filmography that remains closely associated with some of Hindi cinema's most recognisable films. FAQs 1. How many films did Hema Malini and Dharmendra do together? Hema Malini said they did 33 films together in a 2023 interview. Dharmendra had cited 28 films in a 2011 interview with The Indian Express. 2. Which was Hema Malini and Dharmendra's first film together? Hema identified Sharafat (1970) as their first collaboration. However, Dharmendra identified Tum Haseen Main Jawaan (1970) as their first film together in a 2011 interview. 3. Which films did Hema Malini and Dharmendra star in together? Their notable collaborations include Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sharafat, Naya Zamana, Jugnu, Pratiggya, Dream Girl, Azaad and Dost.