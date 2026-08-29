If you are looking for an entertaining weekend binge, Pakistani dramas on YouTube offer plenty of options. From emotional romances and complicated family relationships to light-hearted comedies and powerful stories, these shows have something for every viewer. Many popular Pakistani dramas are available through official YouTube channels, making them easy to watch without a separate streaming subscription. Here are seven Pakistani dramas, featuring popular stars such as Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sajal Aly, Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed, that deserve a place on your weekend watchlist. 7 Pakistani Dramas Available On YouTube That Are Perfect For A Weekend Binge Humsafar Cast: Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Naveen Waqar, Atiqa Odho, Hina Khawaja Bayat Humsafar is one of the most popular Pakistani dramas and remains a favourite among romance fans. The story follows Ashar and Khirad, who enter into an arranged marriage but slowly develop feelings for each other. Their relationship is later tested by misunderstandings, family politics and a serious conspiracy.

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan's chemistry is one of the biggest highlights of the show. The drama is based on Farhat Ishtiaq's novel of the same name and was directed by Sarmad Sultan Khoosat. Full episodes have been uploaded by the official HUM TV YouTube channel.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai Cast: Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, Samina Peerzada, Ayesha Omar, Mehreen Raheel Zindagi Gulzar Hai tells the story of Kashaf and Zaroon, two people from very different social backgrounds. Kashaf is hardworking and independent, while Zaroon comes from a wealthy family and has a very different outlook on life. Their relationship begins with disagreements and clashing personalities, but circumstances gradually bring them closer. The drama explores love, marriage, class differences, family relationships and personal ambitions. Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed's performances remain among the show's biggest attractions. Suno Chanda Cast: Iqra Aziz, Farhan Saeed, Samina Ahmed, Syed Mohammad Ahmed If you want something lighter, Suno Chanda is a great choice. The romantic comedy revolves around cousins Ajiya and Arsal, who are pushed towards marriage by their families. The two are initially determined to stop the wedding and constantly argue with each other. However, their playful rivalry slowly turns into affection. With funny family members, misunderstandings and plenty of chaos, Suno Chanda is ideal for viewers who want a fun and easy weekend binge.

Yakeen Ka Safar Cast: Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir, Hira Mani, Shaz Khan, Farhan Ali Agha Yakeen Ka Safar is an emotional drama about people dealing with difficult circumstances and painful experiences. The story eventually brings together Dr Zubia and Dr Asfandyar, two individuals carrying emotional scars from their past. The drama combines romance with themes of justice, family pressure, personal growth and resilience. Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir received praise for their performances and chemistry. The official YouTube listing also provides the drama's full-episode collection. Mere Humsafar Cast: Hania Aamir, Farhan Saeed, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Samina Ahmed Mere Humsafar follows Hala, a young woman who faces neglect and emotional mistreatment after being raised by relatives in Pakistan. Her life begins to change when Hamza, a caring member of the family, returns. Hamza becomes an important source of support for Hala, but their relationship faces constant problems because of family interference, misunderstandings and Hala's painful past. The drama combines romance with intense family conflict and emotional moments. ARY Digital has made information about the drama and its characters available on its official platform.

Ishq Murshid Cast: Bilal Abbas Khan, Durefishan Saleem, Omair Rana, Atiqa Odho Ishq Murshid offers a lighter mix of romance, comedy and political drama. The story centres on Shahmeer, the son of a powerful politician, who falls for Shibra, an independent young woman with strong views about corruption. To win her heart, Shahmeer takes on a different identity and presents himself as Fazal Bakhsh, a simple clerk. His disguise leads to several funny situations while he tries to get closer to Shibra. The drama is a good pick if you want romance without an overly heavy storyline.

Pyarey Afzal Cast: Hamza Ali Abbasi, Ayeza Khan, Sana Javed, Alizeh Shah Pyarey Afzal is an emotional romantic drama that follows Afzal, a young man who expresses his feelings for Farah through letters. His love story becomes complicated when family conflicts force him to leave home. The letters he has kept hidden eventually become known to others, changing his relationship with Farah and creating a series of emotional twists. The drama is known for its strong writing, memorable performances and emotional storytelling. ARY Digital describes it as the story of a young man's struggle to win the woman he loves.

ALSO READ: ‘Is Hania Aamir Drunk?’ Viral Video Of Pakistani Actress Sparks Questions Over Her Unusual Behaviour Pakistani dramas are known for their emotional storytelling, memorable characters and strong family narratives, making them perfect for a weekend binge. Whether you prefer classic romance, comedy, intense family drama or stories about personal growth, there is plenty to choose from on YouTube.

Humsafar and Zindagi Gulzar Hai are ideal for fans of classic romance, while Suno Chanda and Ishq Murshid offer lighter entertainment. For something more emotional, Yakeen Ka Safar, Mere Humsafar and Pyarey Afzal are worth adding to your watchlist.