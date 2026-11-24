Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan are set to reunite on screen with Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, Netflix’s first Pakistani original series. Based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s bestselling Urdu novel, the romantic drama will premiere on December 4, 2026. The series brings together several popular Pakistani actors, including Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Hania Aamir and Hamza Ali Abbasi.
Directed and produced by Momina Duraid, the show explores love, heartbreak, family relationships and emotional healing. Here is everything you need to know about its cast, story and release.
Pakistan's first Netflix series "Jo Bachay hain Sang Samait Lo" is set to premiere on December 4! Excited??? 👀 I've read the novel twice, so let's see how the series turns out. 😂❤️ https://t.co/NYipkAx4fT— Inara 🐱 (@skyeewalker_) November 24, 2026
What Is Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo About?
Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, also known internationally as All The Love Our Hearts Carry, is adapted from Farhat Ishtiaq’s novel of the same name. The book was first published in 2013 after being serialised in Khawateen Digest.
The story brings together six love stories across three generations. One of its central stories follows Sikandar Sheheryar, a Harvard law student dealing with emotional trauma, and Liza, an artist with a complicated past.
Their paths cross in Italy, leading to a story about love, heartbreak, family conflicts and second chances. The series also explores how people deal with emotional challenges and find ways to move forward.
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Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo Full Cast
The series features a large ensemble of well-known Pakistani actors. Its cast includes:
Fawad Khan
Mahira Khan
Sanam Saeed
Ahad Raza Mir
Hamza Ali Abbasi
Hania Aamir
Iqra Aziz
Maya Ali
Ahmed Ali Akbar
Bilal Ashraf
Khushhal Khan
Nadia Jamil
Omair Rana
Samina Ahmed
The series also brings together actors who have previously shared the screen in popular projects. Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan are known for Humsafar and The Legend of Maula Jatt. Fawad and Sanam Saeed previously starred together in Zindagi Gulzar Hai and reunited for Barzakh.
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When Will Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo Release?
Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is scheduled to premiere on December 4, 2026, on Netflix. The series was filmed across Pakistan, Italy and the United Kingdom.
Netflix shared the first-look posters with the line, "Three generations, 6 love stories, and one question: Is the love we carry in our hearts enough?"
The series is produced by Momina Duraid Films, with Momina Duraid serving as its director and showrunner.
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Will Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo Release On Netflix India?
Its availability in India remains uncertain. The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has urged the Indian government to stop the series from streaming in the country.
The demand refers to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's May 8, 2025 advisory concerning Pakistani-origin content on digital platforms. Netflix has not confirmed whether Indian subscribers will be able to watch the series when it premieres.
For now, viewers in India will have to wait for an official announcement from the streaming platform.
FAQs
1. When will Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo release?
The series is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 4, 2026.
2. Who are the lead actors in Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo?
The series features Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Hania Aamir and Hamza Ali Abbasi, among others.
3. Is Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo based on a book?
Yes. It is based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s bestselling Urdu novel of the same name.