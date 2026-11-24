Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan are set to reunite on screen with Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, Netflix’s first Pakistani original series. Based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s bestselling Urdu novel, the romantic drama will premiere on December 4, 2026. The series brings together several popular Pakistani actors, including Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Hania Aamir and Hamza Ali Abbasi.

Directed and produced by Momina Duraid, the show explores love, heartbreak, family relationships and emotional healing. Here is everything you need to know about its cast, story and release. Pakistan's first Netflix series "Jo Bachay hain Sang Samait Lo" is set to premiere on December 4! Excited??? 👀 I've read the novel twice, so let's see how the series turns out. 😂❤️ https://t.co/NYipkAx4fT — Inara 🐱 (@skyeewalker_) November 24, 2026 What Is Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo About? Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, also known internationally as All The Love Our Hearts Carry, is adapted from Farhat Ishtiaq’s novel of the same name. The book was first published in 2013 after being serialised in Khawateen Digest. The story brings together six love stories across three generations. One of its central stories follows Sikandar Sheheryar, a Harvard law student dealing with emotional trauma, and Liza, an artist with a complicated past.

Their paths cross in Italy, leading to a story about love, heartbreak, family conflicts and second chances. The series also explores how people deal with emotional challenges and find ways to move forward. ALSO READ: Ahead Of Drishyam 3 OTT Release, Watch These Crime Thrillers With Shocking Plot Twists Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo Full Cast The series features a large ensemble of well-known Pakistani actors. Its cast includes: Fawad Khan

Mahira Khan

Sanam Saeed

Ahad Raza Mir

Hamza Ali Abbasi

Hania Aamir

Iqra Aziz

Maya Ali

Ahmed Ali Akbar

Bilal Ashraf

Khushhal Khan

Nadia Jamil

Omair Rana

Samina Ahmed The series also brings together actors who have previously shared the screen in popular projects. Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan are known for Humsafar and The Legend of Maula Jatt. Fawad and Sanam Saeed previously starred together in Zindagi Gulzar Hai and reunited for Barzakh.