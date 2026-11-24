Several new Malayalam movies are making their way on OTT this week. From Sathyameva, starring Rony David Raj to action thriller Law And Order, there is something for everyone to watch on Zee5, Manorama MAX and other streaming giants.
Malayalam OTT Releases This Week
Sathyameva (Zee5)
Directed by Deepu Karunakaran and starring Rony David Raj and Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, this drama follows a former high-achiever investigating a 20-year-old disappearance to uncover hidden conspiracies and find redemption.
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Law and Order (Manorama MAX)
Directed by Ranjith with Prakash Varma, Limson K Sunny, Joy Mathew, and a cameo by Mammootty reprising Karikkamuri Shanmughan, this action drama centers on an honest officer and five academy graduates taking on an underground criminal network.
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Chiram (Sun NXT)
Chiram is a 2026 Malayalam romantic drama film directed by Sindhu Paradayil and N. Sudheer, starring Anoop Menon and Aiswarya Mithun Koroth.
The movie is about a researcher Seetha who travels to study Baul music. She falls in love with photographer Sam and navigates a journey across tribal communities and forests after Sam disappears.
So, grab your popcorn and watch these Malayalam releases from the comfort of your home.
FAQs
What is the Sathyameva web series about?
It is a Malayalam crime and courtroom drama following Adv. Rajaram, a washed-up defense lawyer who takes on the dying plea of a man to find his daughter, who went missing twenty years ago.
What is the runtime of Law and Order?
Law and Order has a runtime of 2 hours and 38 minutes (158 minutes).