Several new Malayalam movies are making their way on OTT this week. From Sathyameva, starring Rony David Raj to action thriller Law And Order, there is something for everyone to watch on Zee5, Manorama MAX and other streaming giants.

Malayalam OTT Releases This Week

Sathyameva (Zee5)

Directed by Deepu Karunakaran and starring Rony David Raj and Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, this drama follows a former high-achiever investigating a 20-year-old disappearance to uncover hidden conspiracies and find redemption.

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Law and Order (Manorama MAX)

Directed by Ranjith with Prakash Varma, Limson K Sunny, Joy Mathew, and a cameo by Mammootty reprising Karikkamuri Shanmughan, this action drama centers on an honest officer and five academy graduates taking on an underground criminal network.