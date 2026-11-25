Saurav Das, national spokesperson of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court challenging centre's alleged decision to not allow him to travel to London. While Das's lawyer sought an urgent listing of the matter, the court stated that the petition will be heard on Thursday. Earlier on Tuesday, Das alleged that the centre stopped him from travelling abroad, where he was scheduled to participate in events at the prestigious universities.

Hearing Tomorrow The plea was filed through Advocate Krishnesh Bapat, and the CJP leader will be represented by senior advocate Akhil Sibal tomorrow. As per the reports, Das was stopped at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi due to reported discrepancies in his passport. The authorities have issued a notice to the CJP spokesperson over an alleged incorrect place of birth.

Earlier in a post on X, Das stated that he was invited by some prestigious universities, including Oxford, Cambridge, and Edinburgh, to deliver talks on the recent movement but was stopped by the authorities. He further called the BJP-led central government "coward" and "anti-intellectual".

ALSO READ: 'Join Modi To Move Ahead': Suvendu Adhikari Reveals Pranab Mukherjee Advised Him To Leave TMC, Join BJP What Saurav Das Alleged? In his video message, Das stated that the Indian students in these universities had invited him to deliver a speech on the CJP-led campaigns. The CJP spokesperson further stated that the students living abroad wanted to connect with the movement.

"This coward government did not allow me to board my flight to London, where I was invited by prestigious universities like Oxford, Cambridge, LSE, Edinburgh to deliver talks on the cockroach movement. Indian students put their heart and soul to organise the events but this anti-intellectual govt was scared of me going to these prestigious institutions!," Das wrote in the caption while sharing a video message.

ALSO READ: Noida's Botanic Garden Bus Stand Set For EV Overhaul With Charging Stations, Electric Buses And LED Displays Earlier, Das reportedly did not respond to a show cause notice issued by Chennai's Regional Passport Office over alleged discrepancies in his documents, including his passport. The Madras High Court on October 30 issued notice on a plea seeking verification of Das's antecedents.