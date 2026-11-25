Noida's viral bus terminal, Botanical Garden, is set for a major overhaul with added electric bus operation facilities as the Noida Authority plans to increase the EV fleet in the future. As part of the plan, the Noida Authority will spend Rs 9.45 crore to build four EV charging stations within the complex. Huge LED screens will be installed to display the bus-related information for passengers. These Passenger Information Displays (PID) will provide real-time updates on arrival and departure of buses to multiple locations. The authority will also install facade lights on the exterior walls of the bus terminal.

Located in Sector 38A, Botanical Garden Bus Terminal is an important public transportation hub for the city. Buses operate from here to various sectors of Noida, Greater Noida, Delhi and other long-distance destinations. Once the charging station is built, electric buses will be operated and charged within the premises.

The authority has issued a tender notice for EV charging stations, facade lights, LED screens and other electrical-related works. ALSO READ: Noida Metro Expansion: How New Aqua Line Extension Could Make Greater Noida West Properties Costlier General Manager SP Singh said interested agencies can apply until December 3. The tender will be opened on December 4. Further process will be followed if three or more agencies participate in the process. Meanwhile, civil works to renovate the Botanical Garden Bus Terminal has already begun and are in the first phase. Excavations have even been carried out in a portion of the complex. However, due to the implementation of GRAP, construction work has been halted for the time being.

Situated next to the Botanical Garden Metro Station, it acts as a major feeder hub for the metro network as people boarding and deboarding at the bus terminal often take the metro to travel to other parts of the NCR. The Botanical Garden Metro Station facilitates travel on two long and key lines - Blue and Magenta.

ALSO READ: Greater Noida Woman Jumps To Death From 10th Bloor Of Central Vihar Society In Beta-2; Police Question Family Both the Botanical Garden Bus Terminal and Metro Station facilitate travel for lakhs of people on a daily basis. The bus terminal overhaul will not only boost connectivity, but also provide passenger-friendly facilities.