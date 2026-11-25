The Tata Motors employees found all gates closed after they arrived for their duty in the Jamshedpur office on Wednesday. Over 5000 employees working in the company returned to the office. This comes days after some workers started a protest, as the company did not provide treatment to an employee, who suffered injuries and died afterwards.

Initially, the protesting workers blocked the main gate. On Wednesday, they realised that the employees are entering the building through a separate gate. ALSO READ: Youth Congress Workers Vandalise Hyderabad Meta Office Over Blocked Accounts; BJP Calls It 'Party Of Goons' | Video What’s the case? The incident occurred recently after an employee named Subodh Patro was injured in an accident. His son, Sahdev Patro, alleged that company management did not provide any preliminary treatment to his father. Even as the father was "injured on duty", he was sent home after first aid.

His health deteriorated after the accident, and he died at Tata Motors Hospital at 10 pm last Saturday. The deceased’s family was enraged. Following this, the Subobh family, along with a labour leader, Bunty Singh, blocked the company's main gate on Sunday.

Until Wednesday, the employees were entering the plant through Telcon. They would leave their workplace on foot and board buses parked outside. However, when the protesters became aware of the act, they closed all those alternate gates (the canteen gate and the Telcon gate) on Wednesday morning.

What are the repercussions? The employees who came to attend the office on Wednesday were forced to return home after finding the entry gates locked. Upon returning home, the management, at around 9 am, informed the employees that the situation is under control. They asked the employees to return to the office and carry out their respective shifts.

ALSO READ: 50,000 Crowd Cap, 10-Day Prior Notice: Delhi Police Proposes Strict Protest Rules For Ramlila Maidan; Check Guidelines After receiving the information, when the employees left for duty again and some were halfway there, they again received a call that the duty of 'A' and the general shift had been cancelled. The employees are now worried about whether their attendance will be counted today or whether the company management, without hearing their side of the story, will deduct half a day's salary or casual leave (CL) from them, citing this incident as a "block closure."

Loses To Be Incurred By Company The factory is now facing financial losses from the protest; management wants the factory gates cleared so work can resume, promising an impartial investigation into the accident. The deceased worker's family and labour leader Bunty Singh reject the offer, pointing out that no official accident report has been filed and a previous inspection was inconclusive.

Family demands 1.5 crore compensation, a job and more Subodh’s family is now demanding Rs 1.50 crore in compensation, a permanent job for a dependent, and full PF, gratuity, and social security payouts. Local district officials are mediating talks between both sides to resolve the dispute and end the protest.