The Delhi Police has set up a series of guidelines for protests and gatherings at the Ramlila Maidan, proposing a maximum gathering of 50,000 people and time slots not exceeding from 10 am to 5 pm. In the Standard Operating Procedure, the cops mandated that the organisers need to submit applications at least 10 days before their proposed events. They will also be required to obtain a ‘venue availability certificate’ from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) before initiating their plans.

Even as the proposed SOP has set the maximum limit for gatherings at the Maidan at 50,000, the final number of participants permitted at an individual event will be decided by the competent authority. The decision will take into account the nature of the gathering, the anticipated turnout and the security arrangements required.

Blocking Roads is not permitted The guidelines also mandated managing public movement and maintaining law and order during demonstrations. Organisers will have to coordinate with the police on traffic regulation and parking arrangements, while blocking roads, footpaths or routes meant for emergency access will not be allowed.

ALSO READ: INDIA Bloc Plans Phase 2 Of Anti-CEC Protests After Ramlila Maidan Rally, To Take Agitation To State, District Levels The draft further prohibits participants from carrying weapons, inflammable materials or any other items banned under the law. Organisers will also need prior permission to deploy drones during an event. The SOP has been forwarded to the Delhi Police Headquarters for approval. The proposed guidelines are expected to come into force once they receive the necessary clearance.

Why Delhi Is Revising Rules For Protest The move comes days after the Delhi Police de-notified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest venue in October and identified three alternative locations for demonstrations – Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground. The move comes after the Delhi Police de-notified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest venue in October and identified three alternative locations for demonstrations – Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground.

ALSO READ: Youth Congress Leaders Skip Rahul Gandhi's Mega Rally Against SIR; Over 200 Suspended The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a youth-led political movement founded by Abhijeet Dipke, is protesting against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar to demand his immediate resignation and an overhaul of the Election Commission of India (ECI).