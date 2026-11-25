Delhi residents, schools and organisations can now book designated public parks for events ranging from school picnics and yoga sessions to film shoots, exhibitions and corporate gatherings under a new policy introduced by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). While schools can reserve spaces for educational activities for just Re 1, commercial bookings at popular locations can cost up to Rs 5 lakh per day.

The policy covers 17 parks and designated amphitheatres across the national capital. It introduces a centralised online booking system through which applicants can check venue availability, capacity and charges before submitting their requests and making payments. ALSO READ: India International Trade Fair 2026: How To Book Tickets, Entry Gates And Prices As Fair Nears End Permitted activities include: * Yoga and meditation sessions * Nature and heritage walks * Poetry readings * Book discussions * Literary festivals * Art and craft exhibitions * Workshops * Educational programmes * Cultural performances Private gatherings and corporate events are also permitted at designated locations. However, weddings and political functions will not be allowed in DDA parks. How Much Will It Cost To Book A Park? For regular designated park spaces, the DDA has introduced three categories based on the expected number of visitors. Category A1 covers gatherings of up to 200 people, A2 covers 200 to 500 people, while A3 is meant for gatherings exceeding 500 people.

For spaces measuring up to 4,000 square metres, the booking charges are Rs 3,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,000 per day for A1, A2 and A3, respectively, excluding applicable taxes. For areas measuring above 4,000 sqm and up to 8,000 sqm, the charges increase to Rs 6,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000 per day. For spaces above 8,000 sqm and up to 12,000 sqm, the rates are Rs 9,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 18,000 per day, respectively.

Schools can book designated spaces for Re 1 for non-ticketed educational and recreational activities, including picnics, painting, photography, debates and competitions. They will also receive concessions on other bookings. Popular Delhi Parks Have Separate Booking Rates The DDA has fixed separate charges for popular locations, including Baansera, Asita and Mehrauli Archaeological Park. At Baansera in Sarai Kale Khan, the 840-sqm lawn near the cafe terrace is available for non-commercial activities at Rs 10,000 per day, along with a refundable security deposit of Rs 15,000. The Green Area Table Top Plateau, spread across approximately 12,000 sqm, costs Rs 2.5 lakh per day for non-commercial activities, with a refundable security deposit of Rs 1.25 lakh. At Mehrauli Archaeological Park, the Charbagh area near Quli Khan's Tomb, measuring 14,200 sqm, can be booked for Rs 3 lakh per day for non-commercial events and Rs 5 lakh per day for commercial activities. Additional installation and dismantling charges and refundable security deposits will apply.

At Asita near ITO, the Water Body Lawn, covering approximately 1,560 sqm, is available for Rs 30,000 per day, with a refundable security deposit of Rs 20,000. Which Parks And Amphitheatres Are Included? The 17 identified park locations include: * Swarna Jayanti Park and Chitragupta Park in Rohini * G-8 Lake Park in Hari Nagar * District Park in Paschim Vihar * Sandesh Vihar and Lake Park in Pitampura * District parks in Dwarka * Indraprastha Park * Sanjay Lake * Asita Yamuna Riverfront * Coronation Park * Astha Kunj * Hauz Khas Park * Baansera * Mehrauli Archaeological Park Designated amphitheatres at Indraprastha Park, Astha Kunj, Utsav Ground, Vasant Udyan, Tughlaqabad Recreational Park, Sanjay Lake and Coronation Park will also be available, subject to notified capacities and operational readiness. Booking Rules And Restrictions Individuals, resident welfare associations (RWAs), NGOs, companies and institutions can apply for bookings at least five working days before the proposed event. Applicants will have to submit an event plan and make the required payment. The booking will be confirmed after the DDA issues an allotment letter.

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Higher protections have been provided to ecologically sensitive sites including Asita and Mehrauli Archaeological Park. Activities in the notified Ridge and protected forests shall be restricted to only from Sunrise to Sunset hours. Organisers will need to provide GPS-tagged photographs of the venue prior to and after the event to aid the authority in keeping track of the venue's condition and for accountability. The project, launched at the direction of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, is set to provide recreational, educational and cultural benefits to public green spaces, as well as their maintenance.