UP News: The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested an absconding man linked to a Pakistan-based radicalization network who was planning to carry out a 'fidayeen' (suicide) attack on an Indian Army post. The officials stated that Uzaid, the accused, was in contacts with radical groups and was arrested in a joint operation by the Kotwali police and the SWAT team. As per the officials, he consumed anti-India content on the social media platforms and was a member of media groups planning to execute such attacks.

How Was He Arrested? While providing details, the officials stated that the 22-year-old accused was arrested based on a tip-off by the informers, adding that he was absconding for the past 10 months. "He was arrested from Gahlot Road in the Kotwali police station area following a tip-off by the informers. The accused was absconding for 10 months. During this period, he would sometimes stay at his mama's (maternal uncle's) place and sometimes at any other location," a senior official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

ALSO READ: 'Join Modi To Move Ahead': Suvendu Adhikari Reveals Pranab Mukherjee Advised Him To Leave TMC, Join BJP Planned To Attack Army Post As per the officials, Uzaid was in contacts with Mohammad Sajid, a Jammu-based resident with similar thoughts, who was arrested last year. The police stated that they both ran multiple social media groups where they radicalized the young members by sharing aggressive content, adding that the whole network was backed by Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti.

Earlier on November 8, 2025, the members of one such group also discussed the plan to carry out the attack on the Indian Army post, reported NDTV. On being asked about the plan, a Pakistani member stated that Sajid will be given a bomb jacket to carry out the suicide attack on the army post.

ALSO READ: Pune Horror: Murder Accused's Hand Chopped Off With Sickle Outside Court, Shots Fired; Police Seal Area While responding to the proposed plan, Sajid stated that he was ready for the attack, adding that he will give his 100 per cent. Apart from this, the miscreants also discussed that they will make the bomb jacket at home.