Tech giant Meta met Indian Youth Congress (IYC) leaders on Tuesday to discuss content moderation policies and restrictions on its platforms. The meeting came amid protests by IYC members outside Meta-linked offices over the suspension of Instagram accounts. According to ANI citing sources, Meta officials said the company treats all political parties equally and follows a neutral approach. They also expressed concern about employees being targeted and protests being held outside its offices. Meta's public policy team met Supriya Shrinate, Chairperson of the Congress Social Media and Digital Platforms department. IYC leaders also attended the meeting. The meeting took place as Congress accused Meta of facing pressure from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to remove online content considered illegal, while the opposition alleged that the company favours the ruling BJP. The issue has become another challenge for Meta in India, its largest market by users.

ALSO READ: 'If You Love Modi, You Cannot Skip This Video': Abhijeet Dipke's High Praise For PM Modi, But There's A Catch Since November 20, IYC members have been protesting outside Meta-linked offices in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Gurugram. Police personnel were deployed at these locations to maintain law and order. What Meta Told Congress According to Reuters, Meta's Aman Jain and Natasha Jog, two senior executives in India, represented the company at the meeting held at Congress headquarters on Tuesday. Meta raised concerns about protests outside its offices and posters depicting CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Congress, meanwhile, questioned the growing restrictions on its leaders' accounts and posts. It also raised allegations that Meta favours Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Meta has denied any favouritism.

Meta officials told the Congress delegation that its platforms do not allow content belonging to certain prohibited categories under India's IT Rules. They said these restrictions also apply to AI-generated or digitally modified content, including deepfakes, and AI-generated text, images, audio and videos. The company explained that it uses several methods to identify and restrict such content: Proactive detection: Automated tools help identify and review content that may violate Meta's Community Standards. The company also automatically restricts certain content in India to comply with the IT Rules. User reporting: Users can report content they believe violates the rules through reporting tools available on Meta's platforms.

Legal orders: Meta reviews and acts on valid orders issued by authorised government agencies and courts in India. Content review: Content identified by automated tools or reported by users is checked against Meta's Community Standards and applicable Indian laws.

Meta officials said the company may block access in India to individual posts, images, videos or other content that violates Indian law or is covered by a valid legal order. Users are informed when their content is restricted. The company may also temporarily or permanently restrict accounts on the same grounds and notify the account holders. Congress Demands Restoration of Accounts The Youth Congress has demanded that Meta restore accounts suspended following government orders and explain how its algorithms restrict posts. The organisation has also given the company a seven-day ultimatum to address its demands. Congress did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Meta said it moderates content in India in accordance with the law. The dispute comes as Meta faces growing scrutiny over content restrictions in India. Company disclosures show that it restricted more than 5.4 million posts or accounts under local laws in the first half of 2026, compared with around 70,000 during the whole of 2025.

The protests took a fresh turn in recent days after posters and banners showing Zuckerberg in a white shirt, khaki shorts and black cap appeared in Delhi, Kolkata, Patna, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The outfit is traditionally associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu nationalist volunteer organisation considered the ideological parent of the BJP.

Reacting to the protests, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari wrote on X, "This is Congress Model: Vandalise offices of private companies". Congress is a party of goons! Goons of Indian Youth Congress are not only vandalised and destroyed Meta's office in Hyderabad, & also are flaunting it on social media! Recall how they insulted India at World AI Summit by barging naked at the Summit! Rahul Gandhi's party Congress is a party of goons! This is Congress Model: Vandalise offices of Private companies! This is why when Congress was in power India was a fragile five economy! Every Indian who believes in Growth Should Oppose Congress Vandalism! — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) November 21, 2026 With inputs from ANI