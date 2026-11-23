If you are buying packaged drinking water in India, you need to verify safety standards set by national food and quality authorities. Do quick visual and label checks, such as scanning the ISI mark, confirming the FSSAI license number, and inspecting how bottles are stored, to ensure every sip of the water is pure and properly disinfected.

Things To Check To Ensure You Are Buying Safe Packaged Drinking Water

Here are essential things you should inspect on every packaged water bottle or jar before you buy or drink it from sellers.

1. Mandatory Certifications & Licenses

Look for the official ISI mark (specifically IS 14543 for packaged drinking water or IS 13428 for natural mineral water), which is printed alongside a valid FSSAI license number on the water bottle.

Why It Matters: These ISI marks confirm the water meets Indian safety and quality regulations. You can even verify the authenticity of the ISI license number instantly using the BIS Care app launched by the government.

Make sure the correct ISI numbers are on the bottle (Image Credits: Pexels)

2. Seal & Packaging Integrity

Confirm that the cap of the packaged water bottle is tightly sealed before buying. Check whether the plastic ring is completely unbroken, and the bottle or jar shows no cracks, leaks, dents, or bulging.

Why It Matters: Avoid any bottle or jar with a loose or broken seal immediately. Damaged packaging may indicate possible refilling, tampering, or bacterial contamination of the water.

3. Dates And Batch Details

Inspect the label or bottle neck for a clearly printed packaging date, best-before or expiry date, and batch or code number.

Why It Matters: Avoid bottles that lack clear date stamping or have been sitting in inventory for a long time. Prolonged storage can degrade the quality of plastic bottles and also their taste.

Check the batch number and dates for safety (Image Credits: Pexels)

4. Manufacturer And Disinfection Info

Verify that the label on the bottle clearly lists the product name, brand name, address, net volume, MRP, customer care contact details, and the purification method used.

Why It Matters: Complete, transparent labelling ensures accountability and confirms the water underwent multi-stage purification rather than simple tap refilling.

5. TDS And Mineral Balance

Check the nutritional or mineral composition panel to ensure Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) fall within 75 to 500 mg/L and that essential minerals like calcium and magnesium are present.

Why It Matters: Properly balanced TDS ensures water is neither overly salty nor completely stripped of beneficial electrolytes needed for healthy hydration of the body.

Always check the mineral composition of the water before buying (Image Credits: Pexels)

6. Storage Conditions And Odour/Taste

Make sure the shop stores bottles and jars away from direct sunlight, heat sources, and strong-smelling chemicals. Once you open it, confirm that the water has no noticeable odour, chlorine smell, or salty aftertaste.

Why It Matters: Exposure to direct sun and heat causes plastic bottles to leak harmful chemicals into the water. Any unusual smell or taste may signal unsafe storage or improper treatment of the water, so avoid drinking it.

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Check What to Look For Why It Matters Certifications & Licenses ISI mark (IS 14543 or IS 13428) & valid FSSAI license Confirms safety compliance (verifiable via the BIS Care app) Seal & Packaging Tight cap, unbroken plastic ring, no cracks, leaks, or dents Prevents buying refilled, tampered, or contaminated water Dates & Batch Details Clear packaging date, best-before/expiry date, and batch code Avoids expired stock and plastic degradation from prolonged storage Manufacturer Info Brand/manufacturer address, net volume, MRP, purification method Ensures accountability and proper multi-stage purification TDS & Mineral Balance TDS between 75–500 mg/L with calcium and magnesium listed Ensures safe, palatable water with essential electrolytes Storage, Odour & Taste Stored away from sun/heat/chemicals; no odour or odd aftertaste Prevents chemical leaching from plastic and signals safe treatment

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FAQs

How can I tell if a water bottle or jar has been tampered with or refilled?