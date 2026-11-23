Regrow winter vegetables from kitchen scraps such as root ends and leafy crowns with minimal gardening experience. Change the water every couple of days and plant rooted bases into pots to keep fresh greens such as bok choy, celery, green onions, leeks, and more available all season long at home.

7 Winter Vegetables To Grow Using Kitchen Scraps

Take a look at vegetables you can effortlessly regrow at home this winter using kitchen scraps you would normally discard.

1. Green Onions

Place the 1–2 inch white root ends of green onion scraps upright in a shallow jar of water on a sunny windowsill to regrow.

Grow green onions in your home (Image Credits: Pexels)

What To Expect: New green shoots appear within just a few days; simply change the water every 2–3 days or plant the rooted ends into potting soil for longer harvests during the winter season.

2. Celery

Set the 2-inch bottom part of the celery upright in a shallow bowl of water in bright light. Make sure the upper stalks stay dry.

Regrow celery from scraps (Image Credits: Pexels)

What To Expect: Fresh, tender stalks sprout directly from the centre within about a week. You can move it into potting soil once they grow taller.

3. Lettuce

Rest the 1–2 inch stem base of scraps left over from lettuce in a shallow dish with a small amount of water near a bright window.

Enjoy fresh lettuce all winter long (Image Credits: Pexels)

What To Expect: Change the water every 1–2 days so crisp new leaves grow in 5–10 days, then plant the base into soil for extra growth of lettuce.

4. Bok Choy

Place the 2–3 inch root scrap of bok choy in a shallow pot of water or plant it directly into moist potting soil.

Enjoy Bok Choy by growing at home (Image Credits: Pexels)

What To Expect: Bok choy loves crisp winter air and regrows tender, mild leaves and crunchy stalks in cool indoor conditions even from scraps.

5. Leeks

Put the white root end of a leek upright in a glass of water or plant it straight into cool, moist soil for regrowth.

Grow leeks in your home garden (Image Credits: Pexels)

What To Expect: Leeks thrive in cooler temperatures and will produce fresh, mildly onion-flavoured green tops for winter soups and stir-fries.

6. Beetroot Greens

Place the cut leafy top part of beetroot in a shallow pot of water or press it gently into a moist potting mix for the green part to regrow.

Grow beetroot greens in your home garden (Image Credits: Pexels)

What To Expect: While it will not form a second beetroot bulb, it quickly regrows vibrant, nutrient-dense leafy greens which are ideal for fresh winter salads.

7. Turnip Greens

Set the top portion of the turnip with its green part intact in a shallow dish of water or potting soil.

Enjoy turnip greens in your salads and soups this winter (Image Credits: Pexels)

What To Expect: A fast harvest of flavourful, peppery turnip greens for salads and soups will grow within days to weeks (a new turnip bulb will not regrow).

ALSO READ: 7 Healthy Leafy Vegetables To Grow In Your Balcony Garden This Winter

Kitchen Scrap Method Expected Harvest Green Onions 1–2" root end in shallow water New green shoots in a few days Celery 2" bottom base in shallow water Tender centre stalks in ~1 week Lettuce 1–2" stem base in shallow water Crisp new leaves in 5–10 days Bok Choy 2–3" root scrap in water or moist soil Tender leaves & crunchy stalks Leeks White root end in water or cool soil Mild onion-flavoured green tops Beetroot Greens Cut leafy top in water or moist soil Leafy greens for salads (no bulb) Turnip Greens Green top portion in water or soil Peppery greens in days–weeks (no bulb)

ALSO READ: 5 Winter Root Vegetables You Can Grow In Small Containers At Home

FAQs

Which kitchen scraps regrow the fastest indoors during the winter season?