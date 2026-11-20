Drying thick winter garments in cold, damp winter weather means extracting as much trapped water as possible and preventing humid air from lingering around wet clothes. Choose practical ways, such as spacing out hangers, placing heavier fabrics on the outer bars of your drying rack, and using dry-mode air conditioning, to cut drying time in half.

Take a look at these practical, easy-to-follow hacks to help you dry laundry faster without a dryer this winter and leave your clothes clean and fresh to wear.

1. Run An Extra Spin Cycle

Give freshly washed laundry an additional 10-minute spin cycle in your washing machine before taking clothes out to hang.

Why It Works: High-speed centrifugal force pulls out a significant amount of trapped water from dense cottons and fleece clothing, cutting down overall drying time.

Dry your clothes by running an extra spin cycle (Image Credits: Pexels)

2. Use The Towel ‘Burrito’ Method

Lay a wet fabric flat on top of a large, dry bath towel, roll both up tightly like a burrito, and press or gently twist to blot out excess moisture.

Why It Works: The absorbent fabric of the towel removes stubborn water from thick winter clothes like denim jeans, hoodies, and knit sweaters without stretching them out.

3. Space Clothes Out Generously

Leave plenty of space between individual garments on hangers and drying racks rather than crowding pieces together.

Why It Works: Overlapping wet fabrics trap cold moisture between layers, whereas open gaps allow moving air to evaporate dampness evenly on all sides.

Leave enough space for clothes to dry (Image Credits: Pexels)

4. Arrange Racks Strategically

Hang heavier, thicker garments on the outer side of your drying rack and lighter items toward the centre. You can also arrange clothes from longest to shortest, while keeping the rack away from walls.

Why It Works: Creating an unobstructed airflow path lets air reach dense fabrics first and keeps damp air from stagnating against cold walls.

5. Aim A Fan Or Crack Open A Window

Point a table or ceiling fan directly toward your indoor drying rack, or open a window slightly in a warm room with the door closed.

Why It Works: Constant air circulation increases evaporation of water from fabrics while allowing moisture-heavy indoor air to escape outside.

Aim a fan toward your drying clothes (Image Credits: Pexels)

6. Line-Dry Outside On Clear, Dry Days

Hang laundry outdoors during late morning or early afternoon sunlight and breeze when outdoor pavements and surfaces feel dry to the touch.

Why It Works: Direct winter sun and dry daytime winds naturally sanitise fabrics and evaporate moisture faster than indoor rooms.

ALSO READ: Where To Travel In India This Winter If You Want To Avoid The Cold

7. Use A Dehumidifier Or AC Dry Mode

Run a portable dehumidifier or switch your split air conditioner to Dry Mode in the room where your laundry rack is placed.

Why It Works: Pulling excess humidity directly out of the surrounding room air allows wet garments to release moisture much faster on foggy or overcast days.

Run AC on dry mode for faster drying (Image Credits: Pexels)

Hack Action Benefit 1. Extra Spin Cycle Run an extra 10-minute machine spin before hanging. Extracts trapped water from heavy cottons and fleece. 2. Towel ‘Burrito’ Roll wet clothes in a dry bath towel and press/twist. Blots water from jeans and knits without stretching. 3. Space Clothes Out Leave generous gaps on hangers and racks. Prevents moisture trapping and improves airflow. 4. Arrange Racks Heavy items outside, light inside, away from walls. Maximises airflow and prevents damp air stagnation. 5. Fan / Window Aim a fan at the rack or crack open a window. Speeds up evaporation and vents humid air outside. 6. Line-Dry Outdoors Hang outside during late morning/afternoon sun. Winter sun and breeze dry and sanitize faster. 7. Dehumidifier / AC Run a dehumidifier or AC on Dry Mode indoors. Pulls moisture from the air on foggy/overcast days.

ALSO READ: Using Glycerin On Your Face This Winter? Avoid This Common Mistake For Soft, Hydrated Skin

FAQs

Does using a fan actually help dry clothes in cold winter weather?