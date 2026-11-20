Clearing out wardrobe clutter before the year ends is a great way to let go of pieces that no longer serve your current lifestyle or personal aesthetic. Choose items to toss from your wardrobe that no longer excite you, such as duplicates, torn or old clothes, ill-fitting pieces, and more, so you can donate, recycle, or repurpose them.

Things To Remove From Your Closet Before The Year Ends Here are a few different types of clothing to clear out of your wardrobe before the new year begins, making room for pieces you genuinely love and wear for the new year.

1. Damaged Or Torn Clothes Garments with stubborn stains, stretched-out necklines, frayed hems, broken zippers, pilling fabric, or small holes that you have been meaning to mend for months but never did, are the perfect choices to remove from your wardrobe.

Why Let It Go: If an item has sat in a repair pile all year, chances are it will never be fixed. Recycle worn-out fabrics or repurpose soft cotton tees into household cleaning rags so they stop cluttering your wardrobe.

Declutter your weardrobe space (Image Credits: Pexels) 2. Clothes You Haven't Worn In A Year Any everyday outfit, jacket, or accessory that went completely untouched through every season over the past twelve months is a clothing item you don’t need in your wardrobe. Why Let It Go: If a garment did not make it into your rotation across four full seasons, it likely does not suit your real-life routine or comfort preferences. Donating intact, unworn pieces allows someone else to put them to good use.

3. Ill-Fitting Clothes Pieces that pinch at the waist, pull across the shoulders, ride up uncomfortably, or sit in storage waiting for future weight change are also a great option to remove from your wardrobe. Why Let It Go: Holding onto clothes that feel uncomfortable or no longer fit your current body creates unnecessary frustration every time you open your closet. Keep only garments that fit well and make you feel confident today. Clean out your wardrobe (Image Credits: Pexels) 4. Duplicate Pieces Of Clothing Multiple nearly identical white shirts, black leggings, basic tees, or pairs of blue jeans where you consistently reach for the same one or two pieces means you should remove the duplicates from your wardrobe. Why Let It Go: Keeping many versions of the exact same piece eats up hanger space while the backup pieces stay folded at the bottom of your drawer. Keep the best-fitting, highest-quality version of the duplicate and remove the extras.

ALSO READ: Your Wardrobe Needs A Reset: Signs You Own Too Many Clothes But Still Have Nothing To Wear 5. Outdated Or Non-Trendy Pieces Impulse buys from past trends, loud prints, or silhouettes that feel dated and no longer align with your personal style should not take up extra space in your closet in the new year. Why Let It Go: Fashion tastes naturally evolve, and keeping outdated pieces out of guilt over what they originally cost only crowds your closet. Clearing them out leaves you with a wearable wardrobe ready for the year ahead. Make sure your closet is clean and clear for the new year (Image Credits: Pexels) Category Spot It Action Damaged/Torn Stains, holes, pilling, broken zippers Recycle or turn into cleaning rags Unworn (1+ Yr) Untouched across all four seasons Donate intact pieces Ill-Fitting Pinches, pulls, or awaits size changes Keep only what fits you today Duplicates Extra identical tees, leggings, or jeans Keep 1–2 favorites; remove backups Outdated Past trends or dated silhouettes Let go; don't keep out of cost guilt ALSO READ: 7 Winter Wardrobe Essentials Every Woman Should Own FAQs What should I do with damaged or stained clothes that aren't good enough to donate?

Never donate torn, stained, or heavily pilled clothes, as thrift stores often have to throw them away. Instead, cut soft cotton T-shirts into cleaning rags, or drop worn-out fabrics off at local textile recycling bins. How do I stop feeling guilty about getting rid of expensive or unworn clothes from my closet? Remind yourself that the money is already spent; keeping an item you don't wear won't bring that money back; it only takes up closet space. Selling expensive pieces online or donating them to someone who will actually use them gives the clothes a second life.

How many duplicates of basic clothing items like white shirts or jeans should I keep in my wardrobe? Keep only 1 or 2 best-fitting, highest-quality versions that you consistently wear. If extra pairs of black leggings or basic tees stay folded at the bottom of your drawer all year, donate the backups to free up more space.