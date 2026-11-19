Winter comes with many delicious recipes and dishes that can be easily made at home. If you are craving your grandmother's infamous panjiri as the chilly mornings are here, try this easy 5 step recipe to make mouth-watering panjiri at home. Made with roasted wheat flour, ghee, edible gum (gond), nuts and a sweetener, panjiri is not just delicious but also good for health.

How To Make Authentic Winter Panjiri At Home? Getting panjiri's flavour and texture right depends on a few important details, especially roasting the flour patiently and frying the gond properly. If you want to make it with perfection, follow our recipe strictly.

Homemade Panjiri Recipe: Ingredients Prepare all the raw ingredients beforehand to make it easy and organised while cooking panjiri. The quantity depends on your tase and the quantity you are making. Whole wheat flour

Desi ghee

Edible gond

Almonds

Cashews

Raisins

Makhana (optional)

Grated dry coconut (optional)

Powdered sugar or boora

Cardamom powder 5 Steps To Make Traditional Homemade Panjiri Now you dont have to wait for your grandmothers to eat panjiri in winters. Make it at home with these 5 easy steps.

Step 1: Gather And Prepare The Ingredients Your ingredients for panjiri should look like this (Image-TDJ) Before turning on the gas stove, take some time and prepare everything that you would require for the preparation. The panjiri preparation becomes easy if you have the dry fruits chopped, the edible gond and the sweetening agent measured out before heading to making it.

What Are The Things You Need To Prepare? You can start by chopping the almonds and cashews into small pieces.

Alongside, measure the wheat flour, ghee, gond and powdered sugar or boora.

Lastly, if you are adding makhana or grated dry coconut, keep those ready as well. Tip: Make sure you use edible gond meant for cooking, rather than ordinary craft or industrial gum. Moreover, keeping all the ingredients measured beforehand makes the cooking process much smoother.

Step 2: Fry The Gond And Dry Fruits Panjiri gets its delicious smell and flavour from the various dry fruits. You can take as many dry fruits as you want including almonds, walnuts, raisins, cashwes, pistachios and more. What to do? Heat 3-4 tsp ghee in a heavy kadhai. Add edible gond in small batches

Roast it on a medium-low flame, stirring gently, until the pieces puff up and become light and crisp

Keep it aside and allow it to cool. Crush it lightly when on normal temperature

In the same kadhai, heat 3-4 tsp ghee again. Add chopped almonds, cashews and any other dry fruits you want

Roast them until golden and crisp

If you are using makhana, roast it separately in a little ghee until crisp and keep all the fried ingredients aside in a large bowl Step 3: Roast The Wheat Flour In Ghee

Now comes the trickiest part and the stage that can either make or break the whole Panjiri recipe. Roast the wheat flour with patience to make the most delicious winter sweet. What To Do? In the same kadhai, add 1/2 cup ghee for 1 cup flour.

Allow the ghee to heat up first, then add wheat flour

Roast it on a low flame. while stirring continuously

Make sure it cooks evenly and does not stick to the bottom of the kadhai

Patiently roast the wheat flour till it changes colour to golden brown and gives a rich and aromatic smell Step 4: Mix The Roasted Ingredients

Panjiri is the most popular winter recipe (Image:TDJ) Mix all the ingredients that you have gathered and roasted in the last step. Turn off the flame, take the flour into a separate container, and then start mixing. What to do? Take a big bowl and add the roasted flour, fried gond, chopped dry fruits and roasted makhana and even the grated dry coconut

Mix everything gently and nicely so that the nuts and gond are evenly distributed throughout the roasted flour

Add the cardamom powder and mix everything well ALSO READ: Fresh Raw Turmeric Recipe: How To Prepare This Healthy Winter Dish In 5 Easy Steps

5. Add Sweetener And Store The Panjiri By this stage, you are already almost done makeing the panjiri. Now you only have to add sweetness to this winter delicacy and start munching. What to do? Once the mixture has cooled enough, add powdered sugar or boora according to your taste.

Then, mix everything thoroughly so that the sweetness is evenly distributed with the flour, gond and dry fruits.

Let the panjiri mixture cool completely

Then transfer the panjiri into a dry, clean, and airtight container to preserve it from moisture Note: There is no amount of sugar powder or bhoora mentioned in this because that depends on your taste and how much sugar intake you can have.

Preparation Tips For Homemade Winter Panjiri When making the panjiri, focus on bringing out original taste and aroma of the ingredients. Here are some small tips and tricks to take care of while making it, so that the results come exactly the way you want.

Keep patience and roast the wheat flour on a low flame instead of high or medium, so that it can cook completely

Make sure to stir continuously, so it does not burn or give that burnt or sticky smell

Ensure that you fry gond in small batches, which will give it enough space to cook and become crisp

Properly measure all the ingredients, especially ghee and sweetener, as they are both can ruin the taste if added more or less ALSO READ: Ditch Your Basic Tea! 5 Comforting Indian Winter Drinks For Chilly Mornings That Are Actually Healthy FAQs What are the main ingredients used to make traditional panjiri? To make the traditional panjiri, the main ingredients that you need to have with you are whole wheat flour, desi ghee, edible gond, dry fruits and a sweetener such as powdered sugar or boora. Apart from this, cardamom, dry coconut, or makhana are ingredients that usually depend on your will but can certainly enhance the taste.

Why is gond added to panjiri? Gond is certainly an important ingredient in making panjiri because it is a traditional ingredient that is used in many North Indian panjiri preparations. Moreover, it is fried in ghee until it puffs up and becomes crisp, which is then mixed with flour along with other ingredients.

How do I know when the wheat flour is properly roasted? You will get to knoe about it being done, when the wheat flour should turn a golden colour and release a pleasant, nutty aroma. Its raw smell should disappear, and the texture should look evenly roasted. Keep stirring on a low flame to prevent it from burning.

What is the best way to store home made panjiri? The right way to store panjiri is by letting it cool down first and then placing it in an airtight container. For making it last long, it has to be stored away from water and heat, and when using it, one needs to ensure that the spoon used is dry and smell and taste fresh.