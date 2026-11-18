When the wall are empty, the house looks empty and unlived. You don't need to spend a fortune to decorate your wall with art. Large wall art brings colour and character to a living room, bedroom or office space while being in a budget. It includes printable posters, paint and DIY canvas art, fabric wall hangings and more.

5 Affordable Oversized Wall Art Suggestions To Decorate Unused Wall Space Match oversized wall art to your room's colour scheme, furniture and accessories for a coordinated look. Here are five ideas for affordable wall art to bring character to your space.

1. Giant Abstract Canvas Art Oversized abstract wall art (Image:Pinterest) A large abstract canvas wall art is guaranteed to make any bare wall pop! Consider choosing a neutral colour, brown, or pastel tone to match the room, and stick to solid colours. Or you can make your own abstract art piece using a canvas that costs almost nothing and some acrylic paints instead of buying an expensive artwork.

2. Large Format Printable Poster Art Print your wall art in a budget (Image:Pinterest) Cost-effective posters to spruce up a large wall is a budget friends idea. All sorts of typographic, nature, architecture or simple illustrated designs are available and can be printed to any scale. Simply frame them in a natural or black finish for a sleek gallery-wall look.

3. Oversize Fabric Wall Hangings Fabrics can turn out to be very beautiful wall pieces (Image:Pinterest) Fabric wall hangings is a good idea to replace your wall art in pictures, that too on a budget. Printed cotton or woven cloth with bohemian patterns add texture and interest to your walls. It can be a cheap and easy DIY project. Take a pretty piece of fabric and hang it from a piece of wood, as shown.

ALSO READ: 5 Dark Bedroom Designs For A Bold And Luxurious Look 4. Botanical Wall Art – Nature Prints Bring nature to your walls (Image:Pinterest) Nature wall art creates a soothing atmosphere. Choose large-sized leaf motifs, sketches of flowers, posters with scenery, and natural frames with honey shades and olive green shades to enhance your room. Also prepare some natural compositions to print and put in inexpensive photo frames on your walls.

5. Homemade Textured Wall Art Forget gallery bought pieces, make your own art on a budget (Image:Pinterest) Hang textured wall art for impact against a neutral plain wall, for a fraction of gallery prices. Use a cheap canvas, modelling paste, or textured medium and create textured shapes, patterns and abstract designs. Simply paint in fresh, neutral shades or select a colour palette to complement your living space.

ALSO READ: How To Decorate A Rented Home?: 6 No-Drill, Damage-Free Decor Ideas Budget-Friendly Oversized Wall Art Features At A Glance You do not need to empty your pockets to decorate your walls. A little DIY porject and small ideas can make a big difference. WALL ART IDEAS PERFECT FOR COST-EFFECTIVE ALTERNATIVE Abstract wall art Indoor wall decor ideas How to paint a canvas Options to print Printable wall art Tiny art for bedrooms and lounging rooms; Family rooms and bedrooms; Home printable artwork fabric wall decor boho interior design upcycled fabric Botanical pictures Lush environments Drawings of printed foliage textured wall decor Modern room diy textured canvas How to Decorate Blank Walls with Oversize Wall Art Measure your walls first and select pieces that fit your space

Coordinate with the colour scheme of the colour of your furniture, curtains and other decorative items

Choose lighter-weight frames that are easier to hang and can be supported by the strength of your wall

Save money with DIY artwork on canvas, material, leftover paint, or printable patterns FAQs 1. How do you decorate a large empty wall? Beautify a giant vacant wall with printouts, do-it-yourself canvas, material drapes, or plant prints. All of these concepts can adorn a space without the high price of artwork.

2. How big should wall art be placed on a big empty wall? Think about the dimensions of the artwork as well as the wall on which you're hanging it and the furnishings below. To develop balance, a handful of framed artworks or a piece of enormous canvas is enough. 3. Can a big wall decoration work in a small room? Yes, provided you use solid colours rather than lots of bright mixes, and choose the appropriate styles for the room. Sometimes one large picture can be better than several smaller ones in making the room look tidier. 4. What are budget-friendly wall painting alternatives to costly paintings? Printable posters, textured, DIY canvas, fabric wall hangings, and hand-painted abstract paintings, so you can choose your favourite colours and size to complement your home decor. 5. How do I pick wall art to complement my home decor? Your pictures do not need to match perfectly, but they should be complementary; a plain picture in a plain room with lots of furniture will look good; an abstract picture in bright colours will look good in an uncluttered room.