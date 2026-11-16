Can an ancient Indian game of snakes and ladders illuminate the complexities of modern life? Kathak artist and cultural producer Anupama Jha answered this question when she performed in front of a house-full audience of over 850 guests at its international premiere in Ho Chi Minh City. Now, she is set for India debut of her acclaimed dance-theatre production, Mokshapat – Purpose of the Soul: "From Attachment to Liberation", at Kamani Auditorium, Mandi House, on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at 7:00 PM.

Event Details: Production: Mokshapat – Purpose of the Soul

Date & Time: Tuesday, November 24, 2026 | 7:00 PM

Venue: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, New Delhi

Tickets: Available via BookMyShow View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupama Jha (@jha_anupama_kathakdancer) Snakes, Ladders & Human Soul: Inside the Kathak Production Mokshapat Inspired by the ancient Indian game of Moksha Patam, Anupama Jha's six-act production draws philosophical inspiration from the Rigveda’s Nasadiya Suktam and Moksha Patam, transforming the symbolic journey of the ancient game of Snakes and Ladders into an immersive exploration of human consciousness. Blending classical Kathak, live Hindustani music, poetry, theatre and visual storytelling, Anupama Jha says, "My purpose is not simply to present a beautiful performance. I want audiences to recognise something of their own lives on stage—their relationships, ambitions, mistakes and moments of awakening. If art can help even one person understand an experience differently or reconnect with their purpose, it has fulfilled a role far greater than entertainment."

Why Mokshapat (Snakes And Ladders) Matters Today? In Mokshapat, choreography is not merely decorative. It becomes philosophy expressed through the body. In its original philosophical form of Snakes & Ladders, the board represented the journey of human consciousness. Ladders symbolised virtues such as truth, compassion and self-awareness, while snakes represented ego, anger, greed and illusion.

Drawing on the ancient game of Moksha Patam (Snakes and Ladders), the story traces the soul’s evolution across love, attachment, ambition, conflict, and ultimate liberation.

It helps bridge modern struggles and ancient wisdom. Despite having successes, people today feel lonely. Mokshapat explores how timeless philosophy can answer modern challenges.

It highlights emotions without lecturing, through Kathak movement, rhythm, live music, poetry, dialogue, and stillness.

Highlights self-awareness by exploring how every setback is a catalyst for inner growth.

It tackles questions like "Where did we come from?" "Why are we here?" "Where does our journey lead?" Anupama Jha claims, "We frequently ask why a particular loss, betrayal or disruption happened to us. But perhaps the more transformative question is: What is this experience asking me to understand? What initially appears to break us may ultimately become the ladder that raises us."

Category Key Highlights Production Title Mokshapat – Purpose of the Soul: "From Attachment to Liberation" Creator & Producer Anupama Jha (Disciple of Padma Shri Guru Dr. Shovana Narayan; 15+ years of Kathak training) Genre & Format Philosophical Kathak Dance-Theatre (6 interconnected acts blending classical Kathak, live Hindustani music, poetry, dialogue, and visual storytelling) Philosophical Inspiration • Moksha Patam (the ancient Indian board game that evolved into Snakes and Ladders, mapping human consciousness)

• Nasadiya Suktam (the Rigveda's Hymn of Creation questioning existence and purpose) Core Metaphors • Ladders: Virtues such as truth, compassion, and self-awareness

• Snakes: Ego, anger, greed, and illusion

• Moksha: Living fully and consciously by responding with awareness rather than reaction Kathak Vocabulary as Philosophy • Tatkar (Footwork): The rhythm of karma and the force of ambition

• Chakkars (Spins): Confusion, conditioning, and recurring life lessons

• Abhinaya (Expression): The silent tension between hurt and forgiveness, ego and compassion

• Stillness: The inward turn where reaction ends and transformation begins Emotional Arc (6 Acts) Innocence → Love & Attachment → Desire & Ambition → Conflict & Betrayal → Forgiveness & Self-Realisation → Inner Awakening & Liberation International Premiere October 24, 2025, at Ben Thanh Theatre, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam (Presented by the Consulate General of India; house-full audience of 850+ guests) India Debut November 24, 2026, in New Delhi What Audience Experience? The six- act Kathak represents a journey of life. Each act represents not only a stage in the lives of the characters, but also a stage in human evolution. From the innocence of the soul, the exhilaration of love, the force of desire and ambition, the rupture of conflict, the pain of betrayal, the courage of forgiveness, to the stillness of awakening. Accompanied by a live musical ensemble featuring vocalist Sami Ullah Khan, tabla maestro Mohit Gangani, pakhawaj artist Ashish Gangani, sitarist Kishan Kathak, and sarangi player Amir Khan, Mokshapat reimagines classical vocabulary. According to Anupama Jha, every artistic choice within Mokshapat carries symbolic meaning.

ALSO READ: Did You Know Snakes And Ladders Was Originally Created To Teach Karma And Moksha? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupama Jha (@jha_anupama_kathakdancer) FAQs 1. What is Mokshapat – Purpose of the Soul about? Conceived and produced by Kathak artist Anupama Jha, Mokshapat is a six-act philosophical Kathak dance-theatre production inspired by the Rigveda’s Nasadiya Suktam and Moksha Patam (the ancient Indian board game that evolved into Snakes and Ladders). Blending classical Kathak, live Hindustani music, poetry, and visual storytelling, it maps the human journey from attachment, ambition, and conflict toward self-awareness and inner liberation.

2. Do I need prior knowledge of classical Kathak or Indian philosophy to understand the performance? No. Mokshapat unfolds as an accessible, continuous emotional narrative. Through universal themes like love, burnout, betrayal, and forgiveness, the production allows any viewer to recognize their own life experiences on stage. 3. When and where is Mokshapat premiering in India? Following its sold-out international premiere at the Ben Thanh Theatre in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Mokshapat makes its India debut in New Delhi on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at Kamani Auditorium, Mandi House (7:00 PM), with tickets available on BookMyShow.