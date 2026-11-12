Between the morning rush hour and hassle, we often pick up the easiest breakfast option without considering what nutrients it is providing up. Health experts advise that the first meal in the day should be high in protein. We have curated some high-protein breakfast recipes that you can make without any fancy setup or ingredients. They are quick to make and help fulfil the protein requirements as well.

5 High-Protein Indian Breakfasts For Busy Mornings Avoid food guilt in the morning by adding a high amount of protein to your meals. Here are 5 healthy protein-rich breakfast meals that can be made quickly and easily with common ingredients.

1. Moong Dal Chilla With Paneer Stuffing If you love eating chilla with your morning tea, here is a quick fix to add protein to the meal. Just swap your normal chilla with a moong dal chilla with paneer stuffing, along with your choice of chopped vegetables, to make it more nutritious and healthy. You will already find all the ingredients in your kitchen.

Quick preparation tip: Soak the yellow or green moong dal (whichever you like) overnight

In the morning, blend it into a fine paste with ginger and spices and prepare a thick batter

Pour this batter on a non-stick tawa and cook until golden brown

Stuff it with grated paneer to make it high-protein 2. Soya Granules Vegetable Upma

Soya granules or Nutrela is a rich source of protein and is best consumed in breakfast. Instead of making the high-carb poha, try this soya granules vegetable upma. Also add your choice of chopped vegetables to increase the nutrients and make it fulfilling. Soya upma is very easy to make and high in protein.

Quick preparation tip: Soak the soya granules in hot water for a few minutes, then drain off the excess water from them

In a frying pan, put some oil and fry mustard seeds along with curry leaves and finely chopped onions and green chillies for about a minute

Then add the chopped vegetables of your choice, soya granules and spices. Fry them until tender

Finally, add roasted rava/sooji and add water to it.

Cook till the upma becomes soft and fluffy 3. Sprouts And Paneer Breakfast Salad

If you think salads are boring and only meant for lunch or dinner, think again. This sprouts and paneer salad is not only high in protein but so delicious that it will blow away your taste buds.It is basically a bowl of fresh, soaked sprouts, tossed with paneer cubes, cucumber, tomatoes, and other chopped vegetables of your choice, making it an easy option for you when you want something quick yet delicious to eat.

Quick preparation tip: Soak the sprouts overnight so that they are slightly soft. Sauté them the next morning to retain their crunch

Then add chopped paneer and all the vegetables of your choice into the bowl of sprouts

Sprinkle salt, black pepper, chaat masala, and a few squirts of lemon juice to tie all the flavours together

Finally, toss everything well and garnish with fresh coriander ALSO READ: What To Eat First Thing In The Morning? An Ayurvedic Practitioner’s Guide To Digestion And Energy 4. Vegetable Oats Idli With Sambar If you are a South Indian food lover, make these delicious and healthy idlis for your breakfast. Just swap your basic idli with Vegetable Oats Idli by adding many chopped veegatables to the idli batter. Also, make the batter with oats powder rather than rava or roce.

This recipe needs oats (crushed), curd, and as many chopped veggies as you want. It will be cooked in under 5 minutes. Quick preparation tip: Dry roast the oats and grind them into a fine powder.

Mix the oat powder with sooji, curd, and chopped vegetables of your choice and make a batter

Add a little water, salt and a pinch of baking soda, which will help the batter to become smooth, fluffy, and soft

Pour the batter into greased idli moulds and steam them until they are done completely

Lastly, serve it with the regular sambhar 5. Paneer Bhurji With Whole Wheat Toast

If you are a working professional who has to leave early for office, try this quick Paneer Bhurji with whole wheat toast in your breakfast. It is easy to make and keep you full for long hours. Also, it is high in protein.

Quick preparation tip: Crush the paneer nicely and completely

Take oil in a pan and sauté the crushed paneer with some onion, capsicum, and tomatoes, along with some salt and spices

Garnish it with chopped coriander.

Serve it with freshly toasted whole wheat bread ALSO READ: Stop Skipping Morning Meals: 5 Mess-Free, Healthy Indian Breakfasts For People In A Rush High-Protein Indian Breakfast Ideas At A Glance Breakfast Idea Main Protein Sources Best For Moong Dal Chilla With Paneer Stuffing Moong dal and paneer A filling savoury breakfast Soya Granules Vegetable Upma Soya Granules A quick, flavourful everyday meal Sprouts And Paneer Breakfast Salad Sprouts and paneer A fresh, light breakfast Vegetable Oats Idli With Sambar Sambar dal, oats and curd A warm and comforting meal Paneer Bhurji With Whole Wheat Toast Paneer A quick breakfast on busy mornings FAQs What is a good high-protein Indian breakfast for vegetarians? Some of the easy vegetarian recipes include moong dal chilla with paneer stuffing, besan chilla with curd and sprouts, and paneer bhurji with whole wheat toast. They are all made using common ingredients that do not require any difficult preparations.

Can I prepare high-protein breakfast meals in advance? Yes, you can definitely save time by soaking dal batter, washing and cutting vegetables, or slicing paneer the night before. Store these cut pieces of vegetables in the refrigerator and prepare them the very next morning. Properly refrigerate sprouted vegetables and reheat them whenever required.

Is eating protein in the morning important? Adding protein to your breakfast diet is one way of making your diet more balanced and helping build and maintain muscle. Eating protein with high-fibre meals will make you fuller for longer periods of time. ALSO READ: 4 Quick And Dessert-Like Chia Seed Breakfast Recipes To Start Your Day Right Which Indian breakfast is easy to make on busy mornings? Besan chilla along with curd and paneer bhurji with whole wheat toast would be great for busy mornings. In addition, you could make the batter of moong dal in advance so that your chilla making is easy in the morning.