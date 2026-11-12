Craving Authentic Indian Food? India is so diverse that there is so much to choose from. The food changes with every state and. But if you are a food lover, add these 5 famous thalis to your Bucket List, including Rajasthani Thali, Maharashtrian Thali, Kerala Sadya and more.

India on a Plate: 5 Must-Try Traditional Thalis If you are craving something delicious which is also full of heritage and culture, here are 5 most famous Indian Thalis that deserve a spot on your food bucket list. 1. Rajasthani Thali Rajasthani thali brings together flavours like spicy, tangy and sweet (Image:TDJ) If your idea of a perfect meal is rich in ghee, tasty curries, and flavours, then a Rajasthani thali is definitely worth adding to your bucket list. It is a beautiful combination of cultural dishes that are filling and full of flavour.

What’s on the plate? Dal baati churma, a three-course combination of baked wheat balls, spiced lentils and sweet churma

Gatte ki sabzi, made from gram-flour dumplings cooked in a spiced yoghurt sauce

Ker sangri, a dessert made from dried beans and berries.

Bajra roti, kadhi and papad on the side 2. Gujarati Thali

The flavours of Gujarati Thali are more on the sweeter side (Image:TDJ) A Gujarati Thali beautifully brings together sweetness, sourness, saltiness and spiciness. The food is known for its variety of vegetarian dishes and small servings, so it offers a little bit of everything. What’s on the plate? Dal and kadhi are served first in a Gujarati Thali with a touch of sweetness

It has dishes like shaak, which are made with fresh vegetables of the season

Farsan such as dhokla, khandvi or thepla are served as snacks

Rotli or puri, rice, papad, pickle and buttermilk complete the plate

Lastly, a sweet like shrikhand, basundi or jalebi is served to end the meal on a happy note 3. Kerala Sadya

Kerala thali is best enjoyed when seated on the floor and eating on a banana leaf with hands (Image:TDJ) Can you imagine eating your meal on a banana leaf with more than 20 items spread out in front of you? Try the traditional Kerala Sadya. It is a vegetarian cuisine served during occasions such as Onam or marriage ceremonies.

What’s on the plate? In this traditional thali, rice with parippu (dal) and ghee is usually served first

Then, sambar, rasam, as well as buttermilk are served to keep your meal balanced

Then, avial, thoran, olan and pachadi, which are made with coconut and vegetables

On the side, there are pickles, banana chips and sharkara upperi, which is jaggery-coated banana chips.

Lastly, it consists of Payasam, which is the sweet dish that rounds off the meal ALSO READ: Have You Tried This Traditional Winter Recipe Made With Bathua? 4. Maharashtrian Thali Maharashtrian thali has a perfect mix of veg and non-veg dishes (Image:TDJ) Maharashtrian Thali is homely and comforting, with a spicy twist to it. The flavours are a playful mix of spicy, tangy, and sweet, all in one bite. What’s on the plate? Maharashtrian thali starts with Varan bhaat, which is a simple dal and rice with ghee and a squeeze of lemon

Then, bhakri or poli is served, along with batata bhaji or a seasonal vegetable

Then comes the bharli vangi, or stuffed brinjal, which is a special dish that adds a rich and spicy flavour to the thali

Koshimbir, a fresh salad, and a spicy thecha chutney

Lastly, the thali is completed with puran poli, shrikhand or modak as dessert 5. Bengali Thali

Always finish a Bengali thali with mishti doi or rasgulla (Image:TDJ) If you think that Bengali Thali is all about fish, then you need to try one today. The most fascinating thing about a Bengali thali is that it is eaten in courses, from bitter to sweet. It is filled with a variety of flavours and a soulful mix of veg and non-veg food.

What’s on the plate? Bengali thali starts with Shukto, which is a mildly bitter vegetable dish

It also includes dal with fried vegetables such as begun bhaja (fried brinjal)

In the non-veg, it has Macher jhol, a light fish curry, or a richer fish dish like ilish, which adds a fresh and flavourful taste

Then, chorchori, a mixed vegetable dish, along with chutney and papad

To complete the thali, Mishti doi, rasgulla or sandesh is served ALSO READ: Top 5 Destinations In India For A Traveller Who Loves Exploring Regional Cuisines Which Thali Should You Try First? Quick Comparison Thali Flavour Style Veg Or Non-Veg Must-Try Dish Rajasthani Rich, spicy and ghee-heavy Mostly vegetarian Dal baati churma Gujarati Sweet, salty and tangy Vegetarian Kadhi and thepla Kerala Sadya Coconut-based and tangy Vegetarian Avial and payasam Maharashtrian Spicy, earthy and tangy Both Puran poli Bengali Mild with mustard oil, ending sweet Fish-led, with vegetarian dishes Macher jhol and mishti doi FAQs What is a thali?



Thali means a plate, which contains a complete meal with many little dishes served on one plate. Generally, a thali consists of dal, vegetables, roti/rice, a sweet dish, etc. Which Indian thali is best for vegetarians?

The Gujarat thali and the Kerala sadya are strictly vegetarian, while the Rajasthan thali is mostly vegetarian. Maharashtra and Bengal thalis contain a good number of vegetarian dishes as well, along with some non-veg dishes. Which thali is the lightest? One of the lightest thalis is the Assamese thali. This is because it uses less amount of oil and spices. The same goes for Kerala sadya as well because the whole food is made of rice, vegetables, and coconut. Is Kerala sadya really a thali?



Even though it is not prepared in plates, but served on banana leaves, which means that it still has an aspect of a variety of foods that are arranged together; hence it is sometimes referred to alongside thalis.