If you are planning a quiet mountain vacation at offbeat locations with little to no crowd, choose the meadows of Shangarh and the borders of Chitkul or the misty rivers of Lachung, Dorjeeling, and Lohaghat. Explore the wonderful and peaceful parts of India with no rush and no mainland crowd spoiling your fun.
5 Quiet Himalayan Villages To Escape The Crowd This Season
Take a look at these serene Himalayan villages where you can enjoy a mountain stay free from bustling tourist crowds.
1. Shangarh, Himachal Pradesh
Shangarh is famous for its legendary green meadows, which are surrounded by pine forests. It offers a peaceful stay far away from crowded hill stations.
Beautiful meadows of Shangarh (Image Credits: Pexels)
Elevation: Situated at 2,100 metres above sea level.
Location: Located in the Sainj Valley of Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh.
Best Time To Visit: September to November for crisp air and mountain views.
Key Attractions: Shangarh Meadows (Devta Maidan), Shangchul Mahadev Temple, Barshangarh Waterfall, Pundrik Rishi Lake, and more.
2. Lachung, Sikkim
Lachung village is covered by waterfalls and snow-clad mountains. There are very few people around this hidden village. This quaint place serves as a peaceful base for exploring the majestic Yumthang Valley.
My Experience In Lachung, Sikkim:
When I visited the Lachung village, it felt as if I entered a beautiful, different world. It looked picture-perfect, and the air was so crisp, with greenery and mountains surrounding us. It was so serene.
In my opinion, every traveller who enjoys offbeat, peaceful, unreal places must explore both the Yumthang Valley and Lachung.
Majestic view of Himalayas (Image Credits: Pexels)
Elevation: Perched high in the Eastern Himalayas at 2,900 metres.
Location: Around a 5 to 6-hour mountain drive from Gangtok in North Sikkim.
Best Time To Visit: October to December for clear skies and mountain views.
Key Attractions: Yumthang Valley, Zero Point (Yumesamdong), Shingba Rhododendron Sanctuary, Lachung Monastery (Gompa), and more.
3. Chitkul, Himachal Pradesh
Chitkul is known as the last inhabited village near the Indo-Tibetan border. It charms travellers with traditional wooden-slate houses and crystal-clear riverbeds with less tourist rush.
Peaceful stay in Chitkul (Image Credits: Pexels)
Elevation: Rises to an altitude of 3,450 metres.
Location: Located in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh.
Key Attractions: Baspa River, Chitkul Fort, India’s Last Dhaba (Aakhri Dhaba), Mathi Devi Temple, and more.
Best Time To Visit: September to November before heavy snowfall closes roads.
4. Dorjeeling Village, Arunachal Pradesh
Dorjeeling is a Memba tribal hamlet that features timber bridges, green pastures, and slow-paced rural life surrounded by mist-covered peaks of the Himalayas. Perfect for a trip with no rushing crowds disturbing the peace.
Explore offbeat places in Dorjeeling (Image Credits: Pexels)
Elevation: Sits between 1,840 and 1,860 metres above sea level.
Location: Situated 3 to 4 kilometres northwest of the main town of Mechuka.
Best Time To Visit: October to April for clear weather.
Key Attractions: Salman Point (Dorjeeling Viewpoint), Samten Yongcha Monastery, Yargyap Chu (Siyom River), Hanuman Point and more.
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5. Lohaghat, Uttarakhand
Lohaghat is full of colonial history to explore and is also surrounded by dense oak and pine woods. This peaceful place is ideal for quiet walks and slow-paced holidays without a big tourist rush.
Take evening walks in Lohaghat (Image Credits: Pexels)
Elevation: Situated at an altitude of 1,754 metres.
Location: Located in Champawat district, Uttarakhand.
Best Time To Visit: October to November for clear views and pleasant temperatures.
Key Attractions: Abbott Mount, Koli Dhek Lake, Banasur Fort, Advaita Ashrama (Mayavati), Gurudwara Ritha Sahib and more.
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Village
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State & Region
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Elevation
|
Best Season
|
Top Attractions
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Shangarh
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Sainj Valley, HP
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2,100 m
|
Sep – Nov
|
Devta Maidan, Shangchul Mahadev Temple, Barshangarh Fall
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Lachung
|
North Sikkim, SK
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2,900 m
|
Oct – Dec
|
Yumthang Valley, Zero Point, Shingba Sanctuary, Gompa
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Chitkul
|
Kinnaur, HP
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3,450 m
|
Sep – Nov
|
Baspa River, India's Last Dhaba, Mathi Devi Temple
|
Dorjeeling
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Mechuka, AR
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1,850 m
|
Oct – Apr
|
Salman Point, Samten Yongcha Gompa, Yargyap Chu River
|
Lohaghat
|
Champawat, UK
|
1,754 m
|
Oct – Nov
|
Abbott Mount, Banasur Fort, Mayavati Advaita Ashrama
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FAQs
Do any of these quaint Himalayan villages require special travel permits?
Recommended For You
Yes. Dorjeeling Village in Mechuka, Arunachal Pradesh, requires an Inner Line Permit (ILP) for Indian citizens and a Protected Area Permit (PAP) if you’re a foreign national. Lachung in North Sikkim requires a PAP.
Can Chitkul be visited during the peak winter months?
Chitkul is usually not recommended to visit in peak winter months. Heavy snowfall falls between December and March, and it frequently blocks the Sangla–Chitkul mountain road, shutting down power, running water, and road connectivity.
What is the best way to travel to Lachung from Gangtok, Sikkim?
Lachung is reached via a scenic 5-to-6-hour drive (approx. 110–120 km) from Gangtok, Sikkim in authorised shared or private 4x4 tourist vehicles, which are arranged through registered Sikkim tour operators who handle the necessary permits for you.