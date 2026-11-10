Fresh green garlic (hara lehsun) is packed with natural immunity boosters, antioxidants, and a delicate garlicky crunch. Follow this easy 10-minute recipe to make sabzi using this winter staple in your home. It comes together in minutes and tastes amazing.

Easy 10-Minute Recipe To Make Sabzi With Fresh Green Garlic Here is a quick recipe to prepare traditional Indian-Style Green Garlic Sabzi (Hare Lehsun ki Sabzi) at home using simple spices. Try this recipe and pair wonderfully with roti or bajra bhakri.

Ingredients Needed: Fresh green garlic (hara lehsun): 300g

Pure desi ghee (or mustard oil): ½ tablespoon

Turmeric powder (haldi): ½ teaspoon

Red chili powder: ½ teaspoon

Salt: To taste Cooking Time: 10 Minutes Step 1: Prep And Separate The Stalks Wash 300g of fresh green garlic under running water nicely to remove dirt, trim off the bottom roots, and pat dry gently. Finely chop the plant, make sure to keep the white and pale-green parts separated from the tender, dark-green leafy tops so they both cook evenly later. Try this winter special dish (Image Credits: Pexels) Step 2: Saute The Bulbous White Bases Heat ½ tablespoon of pure desi ghee (or mustard oil) in a non-stick pan over medium heat. Add only the chopped white and light-green pieces. Saute gently for about 2 minutes until they turn translucent to release its sweetness.

Cook both parts of garlic separately (Image Credits: Pexels) Step 3: Add Tender Greens And Spices Toss in the chopped dark-green leaves along with ½ tsp of turmeric powder (haldi), ½ tsp of red chili powder, and salt as per taste. Stir thoroughly so the ghee and spices evenly coat every green stalk.

Avoid overcooking the tender greens for fresher flavour. Make this easy sabzi recipe (Image Credits: Pexels) ALSO READ: 5 Common Winter Gardening Mistakes That Can Damage Your Plants Step 4: Cook And Serve Hot Lock in the bright green color, slight crunch, and fresh flavours without letting the delicate greens turn limp or soggy. Cook everything over medium-low heat for an additional 2 to 3 minutes until the fresh garlic softens slightly while retaining the green colour. Turn off the heat immediately and serve hot with roti, parathas, or bajra rotis. Serve hot with your choice of flatbread (Image Credits: Pexels) Step Action Key Details 1. Prep & Separate Wash, trim, and chop Separate white/pale-green bases from tender dark-green tops 2. Sauté Bases Cook white portions Sauté in ½ tbsp ghee over medium heat for ~2 min until translucent 3. Season & Add Greens Add tops and spices Mix in dark-green leaves, haldi, chili powder, and salt to coat 4. Quick Cook & Serve Finish and plate Cook 2–3 min until slightly softened; serve hot with rotis or parathas ALSO READ: 5 Winter Root Vegetables You Can Grow In Small Containers At Home FAQs Why should I separate the white bulbs from the green leaves while cooking fresh garlic sabzi?

The pale bulbous parts are denser and take longer to cook than the leaves. Cooking the whites first ensures they turn sweet and tender without overcooking the dark greens. How is this green garlic sabzi dish typically served? This green garlic sabzi is served hot as a quick winter side dish. It pairs well with hot Indian flatbreads, such as winter staples like bajra roti, makki ki roti, or parathas. Can I substitute desi ghee with other cooking oils while making fresh garlic sabzi? Yes, mustard oil is a great alternative that brings a unique aroma that compliments green garlic. You can also use neutral oils like peanut or sunflower, though ghee or mustard oil gives the most authentic winter taste.