Clean up your balcony after burning firecrackers on Diwali to get rid of stubborn soot, dirt and pollutants. Choose safe methods like sweeping dry soot, removing diya oil stains with baking soda, and hosing down plants during the day to easily clean up your space.

How To Clean Your Balcony After Burning Firecrackers?

Here is a step-by-step plan to clean and refresh your balcony after burning firecrackers on Diwali. Follow this guide to get your balcony spotless and safe without spending hours.

Step 1: Dry Sweep All Ash And Debris

Never pour water directly onto fresh firecracker residue, soot, or burnt paper fragments after Diwali. It immediately turns it into a greasy, smeary black paste that can permanently stain floor tiles.

What To Do: Use a broom to gather all ash, charred residues, and chemical waste into a dustpan while dry, and dispose of it in a sealed garbage bag.

Dry sweep the floors (Image Credits: Pexels)

Step 2: Wipe Railings And Outdoor Furniture

Chemical soot and fine sulfur dust can cling stubbornly to surfaces, glass panes, and balcony furniture after burning firecrackers on Diwali.

What To Do: Take a damp microfiber cloth and wipe down balcony railings, glass panels, window ledges, and chairs. Clean or change your damp rag frequently in warm water to avoid dragging dark soot across wiped surfaces.

Wipe the railings and windows (Image Credits: Pexels)

Step 3: Treat Stubborn Soot Marks

Burnt sparkler, black patches, and spilled diya oil after Diwali can leave sticky marks that regular floor soap cannot easily clean on your balcony.

What To Do: Apply a paste of baking soda and a few drops of dish soap, or you can spray a 1:1 solution of white vinegar and warm water over affected areas. Let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes to remove grease and dirt, then scrub firmly with a brush, and rinse.