If you realize you might be followed from work, you need to take quick, calculated actions to protect yourself. Choose safety measures such as avoiding your home, going directly to hospitals or police stations, and filing an official complaint with both law enforcement and your company’s HR division.
What To Do If Someone Follows You From Your Workplace?
Take these vital steps if you suspect someone is following you from work to your residence. These swift and calculated actions will keep you protected and in control of the situation.
1. Verify The Suspicion
Before panicking, test whether the person behind you is genuinely following you or simply walking in the same direction.
How To Do It: If you’re on foot, cross the street, or step briefly into a busy shop and observe if they copy your movements.
If driving, take extra turns around an intersection or circle the same area multiple times to confirm if their vehicle follows your path.
2. Never Lead Them To Your Personal Residence
Revealing where you live compromises your safety and gives a stalker permanent leverage.
How To Do It: Even if you are just a few streets away, immediately cross your house. Do not try to enter your home or building alone, as stopping in an isolated spot makes you cornered and vulnerable.
3. Divert Immediately To A Crowded Public Place
Predators and stalkers rely heavily on dark and isolated areas to intimidate their victims on foot. When travelling in a vehicle, maintain speed and distance to your advantage.
How To Do It: If moving on foot, walk directly into a brightly lit, populated area such as a shopping mall, busy supermarket, restaurant, or metro station. Inform an on-duty security guard or floor manager.
Move your vehicle straight to the nearest police station, hospital entrance, or a busy 24-hour petrol station. Blow horn persistently if someone attempts to block your vehicle or follow you into the parking lot.
4. Call A Trusted Contact
Staying connected over an active audio call alerts others and discourages a stalker who sees you actively talking.
How To Do It: Use your phone to call a close family member, friend, or emergency police helpline. State your exact location, describe the vehicle or individual behind you, and arrange for someone to meet you inside a public venue.
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5. Share Your Live Location
Having real-time live location ensures people know your exact coordinates if your phone battery dies or the situation escalates.
How To Do It: Share your live location via messaging apps with a trusted friend or family for safety. Take notes of his appearance or snap a photo of the stalker if you don’t know his name.
6. Avoid Solo Confrontation
Avoid confronting a suspicious individual directly on the street as it can result in unpredictable, aggressive reactions.
How To Do It: Do not stop, shout, or attempt to physically intimidate the person unless you are backed into a corner with no escape route. Keep your distance, stay in populated places, and let law enforcement handle the confrontation.
7. Seek Refuge At A Friend’s House
If going home feels risky even after losing sight of them, an alternative space is crucial.
How To Do It: If the stalker loses sight of you in a public area, do not assume the coast is completely clear. Head to a friend's, or relative's home where there are multiple people present to support you.
8. File Formal Complaints
As the following started at your workplace, the stalker could be an acquaintance, coworker, client, or someone keeping a track of your work schedule.
How To Do It: File an official police report with dates, times, and routes taken. Promptly inform your company's HR department and workplace security head.
Doing so means they can review building CCTV cameras, document the incident under safety policies, and arrange for secure work escorts or remote work options.
ALSO READ: How To Stay Safe As A Solo Female Traveller While Visiting Remote Places In India?
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Step
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Action
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Purpose
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1. Verify
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Cross street or make 3–4 extra turns
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Confirms if you're actually followed
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2. Bypass Home
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Never stop at or lead them to your address
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Protects your living location
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3. Go Public
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Enter busy shops, malls, or police stations
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Eliminates isolation and adds witnesses
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4. Call Contact
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Stay on a live call; state location aloud
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Deters stalker; alerts help
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5. Share GPS
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Send live location to family/friends
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Tracks your movements in real time
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6. Don't Confront
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Avoid yelling, stopping, or challenging
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Prevents violent escalation
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7. Alternate Refuge
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Head to an occupied friend's home
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Prevents doorway ambushes
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8. File Reports
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Notify police, HR, and building security
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Secures CCTV and legal protection
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FAQs
When should I report the stalking incident to my employer?
Report the stalking incident immediately if it began near your office so HR and security can review CCTV footage and arrange protective measures for you in a timely manner.
Why shouldn’t I just lose the follower and go directly home afterwards?
The follower may take notice of your neighbourhood or wait along nearby routes later; heading to a crowded place or a friend's house ensures you aren't later followed to your door.
What specific details should I take note of if I am being followed?
You should note distinguishing features of the follower like their build, clothing, height, facial hair, or the vehicle’s license plate, brand, and colour to report later.