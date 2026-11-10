If you realize you might be followed from work, you need to take quick, calculated actions to protect yourself. Choose safety measures such as avoiding your home, going directly to hospitals or police stations, and filing an official complaint with both law enforcement and your company’s HR division.

Take these vital steps if you suspect someone is following you from work to your residence. These swift and calculated actions will keep you protected and in control of the situation.

1. Verify The Suspicion

Before panicking, test whether the person behind you is genuinely following you or simply walking in the same direction.

How To Do It: If you’re on foot, cross the street, or step briefly into a busy shop and observe if they copy your movements.

If driving, take extra turns around an intersection or circle the same area multiple times to confirm if their vehicle follows your path.

2. Never Lead Them To Your Personal Residence

Revealing where you live compromises your safety and gives a stalker permanent leverage.

How To Do It: Even if you are just a few streets away, immediately cross your house. Do not try to enter your home or building alone, as stopping in an isolated spot makes you cornered and vulnerable.

3. Divert Immediately To A Crowded Public Place

Predators and stalkers rely heavily on dark and isolated areas to intimidate their victims on foot. When travelling in a vehicle, maintain speed and distance to your advantage.

How To Do It: If moving on foot, walk directly into a brightly lit, populated area such as a shopping mall, busy supermarket, restaurant, or metro station. Inform an on-duty security guard or floor manager.

Move your vehicle straight to the nearest police station, hospital entrance, or a busy 24-hour petrol station. Blow horn persistently if someone attempts to block your vehicle or follow you into the parking lot.

4. Call A Trusted Contact

Staying connected over an active audio call alerts others and discourages a stalker who sees you actively talking.

How To Do It: Use your phone to call a close family member, friend, or emergency police helpline. State your exact location, describe the vehicle or individual behind you, and arrange for someone to meet you inside a public venue.