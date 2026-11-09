Living in a rented home often means dealing with white walls, same boring floors, and a landlord who doesn't allow any drilling holes or permanent damage. This leaves with minimal options. We have curated 6 hassel free and temporary decor hacks that will make your rented home feel like your own cosy space.

6 Easy Decor Ideas For A Rented Home Here are some landlord-approved 6 easy, no-drill, no paint decor ideas for rented spaces. 1. Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper Personalising the colour of the walls should be the first and most effective change for a renter without any permanent change. It makes your home feel warm and welcoming. Easy Decor Idea: Use peel-and-stick wallpaper rather than painting the walls. These wallpaper stickers give a fresh look without any possible permanent damage. Benefit: These wallpaper stickers cover any big or small area depending on your requirement. It also instantly changes the look of the complete room. 2. Foldable Floor Mattress With Cushions If you are restricted to install a sofa set of your choice because of less space, then opt for a foldable floor mattress with cushions. It is drill free with no permanent change. Benefits: Since its foldable, it doesn't permanently takes a lot of space. Open it when you want to sleep or else put it in a corner to save space. It can also turn into a cute and homey lounge corner during the day.

3. Fairy Lights Harsh LED light can ruin your mood or trigger a migrain at times. But landlord hardly ever let their rentes change the lighting. Then what to do. Alternative Decor Idea: Switch your secondary light source to some cosy and warm fairy lights. The warm lights have the capability to turn even a plain room into a soft and welcoming one, especially in the evening. They also cost very little.

Benefits: They need no drilling, no holes or no permanent damage. Just hang them or paste them around the walls or big planters. 4. Real Or Fake Plants Ditch the drill for wall hangings, go for simplest, elegant, and no-hassle home decor ideas like placing planters. Use real or fake plants to uplift your rented home and see the change it makes. Pro Tip: Real plants like the money plant, snake plant, or spider plant are easy to care for, while fake plants of your choice can definitely work well in dark corners where real ones struggle. ALSO READ: How To Make Your Balcony Winter-Ready With Plants, Warm Lighting And Cosy Seating? 5. Floor Rugs While moving into a new rented apartment, floors are generally not of your choice. Since you can't change the tiles or stones, use floor rugs instead. Benefits: They will cover the floor beautifully and won't need any permanent damage. They are also portable so can be easily shifted to another space. Floor rugs especially have their benefits during the winters when you want to walk barefoot inside your home.

6. Wooden Shelf Falling short of space but can not drill and install racks? Then get your hands on a freestanding wooden shelf. This is the easiest solution to your space problem. What To Do: Simply fill the bookshelf with your favourite books, photo frames, small plants, and othr personal things with zero or no damage to the walls. ALSO READ: 7 Minimalist Home Decor Ideas For First-Time Renters In Cities Quick Comparison Between Easy Decor Ideas For A Rented Home Idea Best For Easy To Move? Peel-And-Stick Wallpaper Changing the look of plain walls Removable, but test first Foldable Floor Mattress With Cushions Small rooms, guest seating Yes Fairy Lights Cosy evening mood Yes Real Or Fake Plants Freshness and colour Yes Floor Rugs Old or cold floors Yes Book Shelf Storage and display Yes FAQs Will peel-and-stick wallpaper damage my walls? Not really, because it should peel off easily, but in some cases where the wall surface is rough or recently painted, it might peel off some of the paint. Therefore, ensure that you try it on a small area first before peeling it off after moving out.

How can I hang fairy lights without nails? Hang your lights with adhesive hooks or removable clips, but do remember to know how much weight each can hold. Another option would be just draping them over curtain rods, mirrors, or even a bookshelf. Should I choose real or fake plants for a rented home? If you want an honest answer, then we would say that you should prioritise living plants that provide freshness but require some maintenance and light, making them ideal for sunny areas. Artificial plants require little maintenance and are ideal for shady locations or those where one travels frequently.

Is it safe to use a tall wooden shelf without fixing it to the wall? The heavy wooden shelves may overturn due to excess weight; hence, ensure that the weight is distributed appropriately from bottom up and place the shelving unit flush against the wall. In case you have children around, choose the shelves that are low and wide.