Planning a surprise romantic trip with your girlfriend needs a destination that has privacy, breathtaking views, and cosy weather. Choose from winter experiences like strolling through tea plantations in Wayanad and sunbathing on a beach in Lakshadweep.
Also, spend quality time with your girl by sleeping in cosy cottages in Coorg and taking romantic boat rides in Thekkady.
5 Places In South India For A Surprise Trip With Your Girlfriend
Here are 5 romantic destinations across South India to plan a dreamy surprise trip for your girlfriend this winter. Choose any of these perfect places to make memories with your partner.
1. Rushikonda, Andhra Pradesh
Rushikonda lies near Visakhapatnam. It is celebrated for its golden-sand beach, gentle waves, and surrounding green hilltops. The winter season brings pleasant winds from the sea with relaxing weather, making it a refreshing destination to choose for your girlfriend.
Walk along the beach (Image Credits: Pexels)
Nearest Airport: Visakhapatnam International Airport
Romantic Activities:
- You can take long walks along the beach
- Try sea kayaking
- Spend an evening eating at a cliffside cafe with ocean views
2. Lakshadweep Islands
Lakshadweep still remains largely an untouched place in the Arabian Sea. It features coconut palms, blue waters of the sea, and amazing water activities to try with your partner. The winter season in the island is calm, with crystal-clear water and clear, sunny skies.
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Try snorkelling with your partner (Image Credits: Pexels)
Nearest Airport: Aggati Airport
Romantic Activities:
- You must try snorkelling among vibrant coral reefs in Bangaram or Kadmat
- Also, stroll barefoot along the white-sand beaches
- And, enjoy candlelit dinners right beside gentle tides
3. Wayanad, Kerala
Wayanad is situated high in the Western Ghats and transforms into a cool, mist-covered haven during winter. Beautiful tea plantations, dense eucalyptus trees, and picturesque waterfalls create a cosy, storybook mountain atmosphere for you and your girlfriend.
Stay at a treehouse (Image Credits: Pexels)
Nearest Airport: Calicut International Airport
Romantic Activities:
- You should book a private treehouse tucked within the rainforest
- Trek up to the heart-shaped Chembra Lake
- And, explore the ancient Edakkal Caves together for a perfect getaway
4. Coorg, Karnataka
Coorg is known as the ‘Scotland of India’. It is a picturesque hill station covered in lush coffee estates, pepper vines, and orange orchards. Come here during winter as cool evening breezes and slow mornings make it a prime location for couples seeking a quiet vacation.
Walk along the coffee plantation trails (Image Credits: Pexels)
Nearest Airport: Kannur International Airport
Romantic Activities:
- You should go for a private estate homestay surrounded by flowering coffee plants
- Then, take a scenic drive to Abbey Falls
- Drink freshly brewed plantation coffee around an evening outdoor bonfire with your girlfriend
5. Thekkady, Kerala
Thekkady is home to the Periyar National Park. It offers a refreshing blend of spice plantations, clean air, and deep teak forests. Winter means clear weather and ideal conditions for nature exploration with your partner.
Enjoy a boat ride (Image Credits: Pexels)
Nearest Airport: Madurai International Airport
Romantic Activities:
- Go for an early morning boat safari on Periyar Lake to spot wild elephants by the water’s edge
- Walk hand-in-hand through cardamom and cinnamon plantation trails
- Relax with an authentic Ayurvedic wellness couple’s massage
ALSO READ: Which Travel Destination Is The Best To Watch Migratory Birds In India For A Bird Enthusiast?
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Destination
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Nearest Airport
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Romantic Vibe
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Top Couple Activity
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Rushikonda, AP
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Visakhapatnam (VTZ)
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Coastal & breezy
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Cliffside ocean dining & sea kayaking
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Lakshadweep Islands
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Agatti (AGX)
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Tropical & secluded
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Coral reef snorkeling & beachside candlelit dinners
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Wayanad, Kerala
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Calicut (CCJ)
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Misty & lush mountain
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Private rainforest treehouse stay & Chembra Lake trek
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Coorg, Karnataka
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Kannur (CNN)
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Cozy & colonial hillside
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Private coffee estate stay & evening bonfires
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Thekkady, Kerala
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Madurai (IXM)
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Wild & fragrant forest
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Periyar Lake morning boat safari & couple's Ayurvedic massage
Tips To Make Your Surprise Trip With Your Girlfriend Extra Special
- Book a private outdoor table overlooking the water or hills before arriving so dinner is a beautiful surprise.
- Go for a treehouse in Wayanad, a private beach-facing hut in Lakshadweep, or a heritage coffee estate in Coorg.
- Avoid packing every hour with sightseeing; set aside at least one morning for breakfast in bed with scenic views.
- Capture candid, dreamy photos throughout the trip that you can give to your girlfriend later.
FAQs
Is winter a good time for water activities in Rushikonda and Lakshadweep for couples?
Winter season is the best time for water activities in both Rishikonda and Lakshadweep for couples, as the weather and water are perfect. From November through February, the water is crystal-clear, the ocean is calm, and humidity is low, so enjoying a trip on the beach is perfect at this time.
What is the ideal trip duration for these winter getaways with my girlfriend?
An ideal trip duration for these winter trips is 3-5 days. Booking a stay for this long will ensure you both can travel without the tiredness of transportation taking over. Also, you will get to experience all the activities and can explore everything the destination has to offer.
Which of these five destinations is the most budget-friendly for a couple?
Rushikonda is the most economical choice for couples to travel to. It is directly connected to a major airport and also well connected to railways. The stays, food and winter activities are priced lower than the other places, so you can still have a wonderful time on a budget.