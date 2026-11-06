Planning a surprise romantic trip with your girlfriend needs a destination that has privacy, breathtaking views, and cosy weather. Choose from winter experiences like strolling through tea plantations in Wayanad and sunbathing on a beach in Lakshadweep. Also, spend quality time with your girl by sleeping in cosy cottages in Coorg and taking romantic boat rides in Thekkady. 5 Places In South India For A Surprise Trip With Your Girlfriend Here are 5 romantic destinations across South India to plan a dreamy surprise trip for your girlfriend this winter. Choose any of these perfect places to make memories with your partner.

1. Rushikonda, Andhra Pradesh Rushikonda lies near Visakhapatnam. It is celebrated for its golden-sand beach, gentle waves, and surrounding green hilltops. The winter season brings pleasant winds from the sea with relaxing weather, making it a refreshing destination to choose for your girlfriend.

Walk along the beach (Image Credits: Pexels)

Nearest Airport: Visakhapatnam International Airport Romantic Activities: You can take long walks along the beach

You can take long walks along the beach Try sea kayaking

Spend an evening eating at a cliffside cafe with ocean views 2. Lakshadweep Islands Lakshadweep still remains largely an untouched place in the Arabian Sea. It features coconut palms, blue waters of the sea, and amazing water activities to try with your partner. The winter season in the island is calm, with crystal-clear water and clear, sunny skies.

Try snorkelling with your partner (Image Credits: Pexels)

Nearest Airport: Aggati Airport Romantic Activities: You must try snorkelling among vibrant coral reefs in Bangaram or Kadmat

You must try snorkelling among vibrant coral reefs in Bangaram or Kadmat Also, stroll barefoot along the white-sand beaches

And, enjoy candlelit dinners right beside gentle tides 3. Wayanad, Kerala Wayanad is situated high in the Western Ghats and transforms into a cool, mist-covered haven during winter. Beautiful tea plantations, dense eucalyptus trees, and picturesque waterfalls create a cosy, storybook mountain atmosphere for you and your girlfriend.

Stay at a treehouse (Image Credits: Pexels)

Nearest Airport: Calicut International Airport Romantic Activities: You should book a private treehouse tucked within the rainforest

You should book a private treehouse tucked within the rainforest Trek up to the heart-shaped Chembra Lake

And, explore the ancient Edakkal Caves together for a perfect getaway 4. Coorg, Karnataka Coorg is known as the ‘Scotland of India’. It is a picturesque hill station covered in lush coffee estates, pepper vines, and orange orchards. Come here during winter as cool evening breezes and slow mornings make it a prime location for couples seeking a quiet vacation.

Walk along the coffee plantation trails (Image Credits: Pexels)

Nearest Airport: Kannur International Airport Romantic Activities: You should go for a private estate homestay surrounded by flowering coffee plants

You should go for a private estate homestay surrounded by flowering coffee plants Then, take a scenic drive to Abbey Falls

Drink freshly brewed plantation coffee around an evening outdoor bonfire with your girlfriend 5. Thekkady, Kerala Thekkady is home to the Periyar National Park. It offers a refreshing blend of spice plantations, clean air, and deep teak forests. Winter means clear weather and ideal conditions for nature exploration with your partner.

Enjoy a boat ride (Image Credits: Pexels) Nearest Airport: Madurai International Airport Romantic Activities: Go for an early morning boat safari on Periyar Lake to spot wild elephants by the water’s edge

Go for an early morning boat safari on Periyar Lake to spot wild elephants by the water’s edge Walk hand-in-hand through cardamom and cinnamon plantation trails

Relax with an authentic Ayurvedic wellness couple’s massage ALSO READ: Which Travel Destination Is The Best To Watch Migratory Birds In India For A Bird Enthusiast? Destination Nearest Airport Romantic Vibe Top Couple Activity Rushikonda, AP Visakhapatnam (VTZ) Coastal & breezy Cliffside ocean dining & sea kayaking Lakshadweep Islands Agatti (AGX) Tropical & secluded Coral reef snorkeling & beachside candlelit dinners Wayanad, Kerala Calicut (CCJ) Misty & lush mountain Private rainforest treehouse stay & Chembra Lake trek Coorg, Karnataka Kannur (CNN) Cozy & colonial hillside Private coffee estate stay & evening bonfires Thekkady, Kerala Madurai (IXM) Wild & fragrant forest Periyar Lake morning boat safari & couple's Ayurvedic massage Tips To Make Your Surprise Trip With Your Girlfriend Extra Special Book a private outdoor table overlooking the water or hills before arriving so dinner is a beautiful surprise.

Go for a treehouse in Wayanad, a private beach-facing hut in Lakshadweep, or a heritage coffee estate in Coorg.

Avoid packing every hour with sightseeing; set aside at least one morning for breakfast in bed with scenic views.

Capture candid, dreamy photos throughout the trip that you can give to your girlfriend later. ALSO READ: 5 Lesser Known Villages In India Covered By Clouds That You Need To Visit FAQs Is winter a good time for water activities in Rushikonda and Lakshadweep for couples?

Winter season is the best time for water activities in both Rishikonda and Lakshadweep for couples, as the weather and water are perfect. From November through February, the water is crystal-clear, the ocean is calm, and humidity is low, so enjoying a trip on the beach is perfect at this time.

What is the ideal trip duration for these winter getaways with my girlfriend? An ideal trip duration for these winter trips is 3-5 days. Booking a stay for this long will ensure you both can travel without the tiredness of transportation taking over. Also, you will get to experience all the activities and can explore everything the destination has to offer.

Which of these five destinations is the most budget-friendly for a couple? Rushikonda is the most economical choice for couples to travel to. It is directly connected to a major airport and also well connected to railways. The stays, food and winter activities are priced lower than the other places, so you can still have a wonderful time on a budget.