Cold winter months call for bathua recipes which are packed with iron, calcium, potassium, and dietary fiber. Choose to incorporate this bathua ka raita dish to aid digestion and stay cozy through the seasonal chill. Prepare this raita recipe for a spicy, healthy boost in your diet.

Have You Tried This Winter Recipe Made With Bathua? Here is how to prepare traditional, smoky Bathua Ka Raita. Follow these steps to clean, blanch, season, and temper this vibrant green winter delicacy. 1. Sort And Clean The Leaves Cut the bathua leaves and remove the stems. Submerge the bathua leaves in a deep bowl of cold water, swirling them gently to remove any residual soil and sand. Repeat this process 2 to 3 times, then drain the leaves.

Clean the bathua leaves (Image Credits: Pexels) 2. Blanch And Cool Bring 2 cups of water to a gentle boil in a pan, add the rinsed bathua leaves, and cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Strain immediately and drop the blanched greens into cold water to stop the cooking process.

Blanch the leaves (Image Credits: Pexels) 3. Coarsely Crush Squeeze out excess moisture from the bathua using your hands. Coarsely crush it and give it a short pulse in a blender for a rough texture rather than a completely smooth paste. Coarsely crush the leaves (Image Credits: Pexels) 4. Whisk The Curd And Blend In a mixing bowl, whisk 2 cups of fresh, thick curd until completely smooth. Stir in the prepared bathua paste, black salt, regular salt to taste, roasted cumin powder, and a pinch of red chili powder or chopped green chilies to add spiciness.

Whisk the curd smoothly (Image Credits: Pexels) ALSO READ: 20 Minutes High Protein Aglio E Olio Chicken Pasta Recipe For Lazy Dinner Nights 5. Add Smoky Desi Ghee Tadka Heat 1 teaspoon of pure desi ghee in a small pan. Add a pinch of hing (asafoetida), ½ teaspoon of cumin seeds, and a dried red chili until they crackle and release their aroma. Pour the sizzling ghee directly over the raita, mix lightly, and serve fresh alongside piping-hot parathas or khichdi.

Add ghee tadka to it (Image Credits: Pexels) Step Key Action Purpose 1. Clean Remove stems; submerge and rinse leaves 2–3 times in cold water. Washes away trapped grit and fine soil. 2. Blanch & Shock Boil for 3–4 minutes, then plunge into cold water. Softens leaves and locks in vibrant green color. 3. Coarsely Crush Squeeze out excess water; pulse briefly in a mixer. Keeps a rustic texture without turning watery. 4. Blend with Curd Whisk curd smooth; fold in bathua, black salt, and roasted cumin. Creates a creamy, well-seasoned spiced base. 5. Desi Ghee Tadka Crackle cumin, hing, and dry red chili in hot ghee; pour over raita. Adds smoky aroma and rich winter flavor. ALSO READ: Singhare Ka Halwa Recipe: How To Prepare This Gluten-Free Winter Sweet In 5 Easy Steps? Expert Tips To Elevate Bathua Ka Raita Place a small steel bowl over the raita, set a hot lump of charcoal inside, pour half a teaspoon of ghee over it, and cover the dish tightly with a lid for 3 to 4 minutes before serving for a rich, earthen flavour.

Crushing the bathua with a traditional stone mortar (silbatta) or using quick 1-second blender pulses retains a pleasant texture and prevents the yogurt from turning watery.

Whisk room-temperature curd rather than fridge-cold curd if adding a hot ghee tempering, as extreme temperature differences can cause the yogurt proteins to split slightly. FAQs Can we eat raw bathua in raita without blanching it first?

No, bathua should always be boiled or blanched for 3 to 4 minutes before consuming. Blanching reduces harsh natural oxalates, and makes its rich iron and mineral content much easier to digest. Why did my bathua raita turn bitter or discolored? Overboiling the leaves or failing to shock them in cold water immediately after straining breaks down chlorophyll and oxidizes the greens, turning them a muddy brown with a bitter flavour. How long does homemade bathua raita stay fresh in the refrigerator? It stays fresh for up to 24 to 36 hours when stored in an airtight glass container. Add the hot ghee tempering and roasted cumin powder close to serving time to maintain bright color and crisp flavour.