Do you remember the 90s kids' snacks that we used to spend our pocket money on? Nostalgic 90s candies in India, including Phantom candy sticks, Poppins, Uncle Chips, Kismi, and Big Babool, have been a big part of our childhood. Let's relive those days and remember 5 such 90s kids' snacks that will remind you of school days.

Top 5 Nostalgic 90s Kid’s Snacks The 90s kids' snacks are more than a reminder of school breaks, playground conversations, and after-school memories. Below are five nostalgic 90s snack foods that will instantly remind you of your fun-filled childhood days.

1. Phantom Cigarettes & Candy Sticks Phantom sweet cigarettes (Image:TDJ) Phantom candy sticks or cigarettes used to be the ultimate way for 90s kids to feel and act cool like the adults. The whitish, chalky candies with their signature red tips were popular and easy to find in many neighbourhood stores.

2. Poppins (The Rainbow In Your Pocket) Rainbow coloured Poppins (Image:TDJ) An OG 90s kid cannot forget the excitement of opening the rainbow coloured Poppins packet and discovering which colour is on top. These small, round, fruit-flavoured sweets were available in a variety of colours, which used to turn every roll into a miniature rainbow.

3. Classic Uncle Chips 90s kids could never have enough of Uncle Chips (Image:TDJ) 90s kids could never really resist the packet of Uncle Chips. Long before Doritos, Lay's, Cornitoes, Uncle Chips used to rule the markets and every kid used to spend his pocket money on them. 4. Kismi Toffee The Sweetest Childhood Snacks From The 90s That Instantly Bring Nostalgia (Image:TDJ) Just a single Kismi Toffee was enough to send a 90s kid back to his childhood memories. The chewy caramel feel of the candy, along with the elaichi taste, made sure that you could enjoy the treat rather than just finishing it off in one bite.

5. Big Babool Bubble Gum Big Babool: Iconically Nostalgic 90s Snack (Image:TDJ) Big Babool, the nostalgic 90s kids' snack, used to serve as the icebreaker between friends with the competition: who would blow the biggest raspberry? With its fruity flavour and chewy texture, this Big Babool chewing gum used to turn an ordinary snack break into a playful little challenge.

A Quick Look At These 90s Nostalgia Snacks Snack Type Taste And Texture Childhood Memory Phantom Candy Sticks Candy Sweet, mildly minty and chalky Pretending to be grown-up Poppins Fruity candy Sweet and fruity Sharing colourful candies Uncle Chips Potato chips Crunchy, spicy and tangy School breaks and evening snacks Kismi Toffee Toffee Chewy, caramel and elaichi Enjoying a sweet treat with friends Big Babool Bubble gum Soft, chewy and fruity Bubble-blowing competitions ALSO READ: Top 5 Destinations In India For A Traveller Who Loves Exploring Regional Cuisines FAQs Are 90s kids snacks still available in India?

Snacks such as Poppins, Uncle Chips, Kismi, and Big Babool can still be purchased either from store shelves or online portals for online shopping. Availability will depend on the location and the retailer in question. Why do 90s kids feel nostalgic about these snacks? These snacks used to have a strong connection with childhood experiences, from tiffins in school to buying treats using pocket money to enjoying candies among friends. The taste, packaging, and advertisements associated with these snacks take us back in time.

Which 90s candy is remembered for its colourful appearance? Poppins is one of the most identifiable candy products from the 90s, with its brightly colored and round fruit-flavoured pieces. It was popular among kids because of its colours and flavours.