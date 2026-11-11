Wearing boots, sneakers, and thick socks throughout chilly winter days traps foot perspiration inside the lining and makes it smell bad. Choosing easy everyday objects such as baking soda, tea bags, citrus peels, and more keeps odour-causing bacteria from building up inside your favourite footwear.

5 Easy Ways Remove Footwear Odour To Keep Fresh This Winter Here are simple, effective ways to eliminate bad odours and keep your shoes fresh throughout the winter months. 1. Sprinkle Baking Soda Overnight Baking soda is a natural moisture absorber and neutraliser so adding it to your footwear will keep it dry and hygienic during winter months. What To Do: Sprinkle a tablespoon of baking soda directly inside each shoe before going to bed. Remove the dry baking powder in the morning before wearing your shoes for a fresh and clean feel. Pour some baking soda in your shoes (Image Credits: Pexels) 2. Insert Dry Tea Bags Black tea contains a compound called tannins which fights bacteria while absorbing dampness so you must add tea bags in your footwear to remove bacteria that make it give off a bad odour during winter.

What To Do: Place two completely dried black tea bags inside each shoe or footwear and leave them sitting for 24 hours to draw out the bad smell. Add tea bags to your shoes (Image Credits: Pexels) 3. Tuck In Fresh Citrus Peels The essential oils present in orange and lemon rinds leave a crisp, natural fragrance to your favourite pair of footwear in winter. What To Do: Place fresh orange or lemon peels inside your footwear overnight and remove them in the morning for an instant citrusy scent near your feet. It keeps you feeling fresh the whole day. Put citrcus peels in your footwear (Image Credits: Pexels)

4. Rotate Shoes and Air Out Insoles Winter shoes take at least a full day to completely dry out from sweat and moisture so you should alternate between two different pairs of shoes or footwear. To dry the footwear in winter and remove odour, rotate and air them out. What To Do: Avoid wearing the same pair of footwear two days in a row; pull out the removable insoles of your shoes and let them sit near a sunny window for a day at least. Dry your shoes well (Image Credits: Pexels)

ALSO READ: Flats vs Block Heels: Key Differences And Which One You Should Choose For Long Events 5. Use A Gentle Rubbing Alcohol Spritz Alcohol dries fast while breaking down odour-causing microbes inside the fabric of footwear. Use it in winter whenever you need a fresh smelling, dry pair of shoes to wear out. What To Do: Spray a light solution of rubbing alcohol and water inside the lining of your shoes, then let them air-dry completely before wearing them on for a refreshing and crisp feeling. Gently spray rubbing alcohol (Image Credits: Pexels) Method Action Key Benefit 1. Baking Soda Dust 1 tbsp inside overnight; tap out Neutralizes odor and absorbs moisture 2. Dry Tea Bags Insert 2 bags per shoe for 24 hours Tannins kill bacteria; leaves trap dampness 3. Citrus Peels Place orange/lemon rinds inside overnight Infuses fresh scent via natural oils 4. Rotate & Air Switch pairs daily; dry insoles in sun Allows 24 hours for full drying 5. Alcohol Spritz Lightly mist lining with diluted alcohol Kills microbes and dries quickly ALSO READ: Which Footwear Goes Best With Silk Sarees To Attend South Indian Wedding? 5 Styles That Pair Perfectly FAQs Can I put baking soda directly into leather or suede shoes in winter?

Baking soda is safe for the interior part of your leather or suede shoes, but avoid getting it on the raw exterior of suede or leather. As prolonged direct contact can dry out delicate natural hides of such materials. Why is shoe rotation especially important during winter to dry it and make it odour-free? Cold, damp winter air slows down evaporation. Thus, it requires at least 24 hours for internal sweat and moisture to dry completely from thick linings of shoes and make it odour-free. How much rubbing alcohol should I spray inside my shoes to dry it and remove odour during winter? Apply just a light spray of mist over the inner lining of your shoes so it sanitises and evaporates quickly without soaking through the insoles or loosening adhesive seams. Doing so will ensure your footwear dries quickly while removing odour.