Pansies, cineraria, pot marigolds, and more are cold-loving plants that thrive even at zero degrees Celsius without drooping or losing colour. They possess natural resistance against bitter-cold winds and chills. You can grow these vivid blooms in your garden or balcony to keep it colourful and beautiful throughout winter.

Did You Know These Flowers Bloom Even In Cold Winters?

Here are five resilient winter flowering plants commonly grown in India that can withstand severe cold winds, dense fog, and morning frost.

1. Pansy (Viola tricolour)

Pansy flowers flourish even when overnight temperatures drop close to 0°C. They have butterfly-like blooms in different colours of purple, yellow, and orange, and they can also be multi-coloured.

Butterfly-shaped blooms of pansies (Image Credits: Pexels)

Pansy flowers can tolerate severe morning frost and fog. It temporarily wilts under frost only to spring back up and bloom once morning light shines on it.

2. Pot Marigold (Calendula)

One of the toughest winter flowers across Indian gardens, Pot Marigold blooms continuously through the frosty season of winter. It has dense orange-yellow petals that bloom beautifully.

Beautiful colour of pot marigolds (Image Credits: Pexels)

Pot Marigold is thick and strong, and naturally resists damage from heavy dew and freezing winter winds when grown.

3. Sweet Alyssum (Lobularia maritima)

Sweet Alyssum thrives effortlessly in freezing climates and cold weather throughout December and January. It has white, pink, and purple coloured thick blooms that cover the garden floor.

Clusters of sweet alyssum (Image Credits: Pexels)

Sweet Alyssum forms a dense base of honey-scented flowers that shields its own root base from freezing in the morning frost of winter, so it keeps growing and thriving.

4. Cineraria (Pericallis x hybrida)

Cineraria requires cold nights and grows in temperatures between 2°C and 7°C. It is commonly found in Himalayan valleys and chilly plains of India. You can find it in different shades of purple, blue, and magenta.