Incorporate medicinal benefits of fresh raw turmeric (kacchi haldi) in your winter diet by preparing this easy traditional Rajasthani-style winter sabzi. It is rich in curcumin, keeps the body warm, and is full of anti-inflammatory properties. This easy and healthy sabzi recipe balances the turmeric root's bitterness with yogurt and pure desi ghee. Easy 5 Steps Recipe Of Traditional Kacchi Haldi Ki Sabzi Make this easy and healthy winter season sabzi of fresh raw turmeric (kacchi haldi) using these 5 easy steps. It is not only healthy but also goes amazingly well with traditional style rotis or phulkas.

Prep time: 15 minutes Ingredients Needed: 250g fresh raw turmeric (kacchi haldi), peeled and grated or finely chopped

1/2 cup pure desi ghee

1 cup fresh thick curd (whisked)

1/2 cup green peas (matar)

1 medium onion, finely chopped (optional)

1 tbsp ginger-garlic-green chilli paste

1 tsp cumin seeds (jeera)

1/4 tsp asafoetida (hing)

1 tsp coriander powder (dhaniya powder)

1/2 tsp red chili powder

Salt to taste

Chopped fresh coriander for garnish Cook time: 20 minutes

Servings: 3 to 4 Step-by-Step Recipe Of Fresh Turmeric Sabzi Step 1: Saute The Turmeric Heat the ghee in a big pan (kadai) over medium-low flame. Add the grated raw turmeric and fry slowly for 8 to 10 minutes until it softens. When it loses its raw aroma, and releases ghee from the sides, remove it from the pan to a plate. Leave the remaining ghee in the pan. Fry the fresh turmeric (Image Credits: Pexels) Step 2: Prepare The Base In the same ghee, add cumin seeds and asafoetida. Once they crackle, add the ginger, garlic and chilli paste and chopped onion. Saute until the onions turn golden brown. Then, add green peas and cook for 2-3 minutes until they get soft. Step 3: Add Spiced Curd Lower the flame completely and mix coriander powder, red chili powder, and salt directly into the whisked curd. Pour the mixture into the pan. Stir continuously to prevent the yogurt from curdling. Cook on low heat until ghee begins to separate at the surface of the pan. Mix everything in well (Image Credits: Pexels) Step 4: Combine And Simmer Add the fried turmeric to the pan. Mix well and cover with a lid. Let the fresh turmeric sabzi simmer on low flame for 4 to 5 minutes so the root can absorb the spiced gravy thoroughly.

ALSO READ: Have You Tried This Traditional Winter Recipe Made With Bathua? Step 5: Garnish And Serve Turn off the stove and garnish with fresh chopped coriander. You can serve fresh turmeric sabzi hot with warm rotis, or bajra rotis. Serve the sabzi with hot flatbreads (Image Credits: Pexels) Step Action Details 1. Fry Turmeric Sauté grated root Fry in ghee 8–10 min until softened; set aside 2. Build Base Cook aromatics Crackle jeera & hing; sauté onion paste & peas 3. Add Curd Whisk spiced gravy Stir spiced curd on low heat until ghee separates 4. Simmer Combine & cook Add turmeric back; cover and simmer 4–5 min 5. Serve Garnish & plate Top with fresh coriander; serve with warm rotis ALSO READ: Have You Ever Tried Making Sabzi With Fresh Green Garlic? Try This Easy 10-Minute Recipe FAQs Why do I need to fry the raw turmeric in ghee first before making fresh turmeric sabzi?

Slow-frying the fresh turmeric in ghee removes the raw, bitter taste of its root. It also softens the turmeric, and makes it taste good to consume. Why does this easy fresh turmeric recipe require a generous amount of ghee? Ghee balances the natural heat and bitterness of raw turmeric while also helping in absorbing curcumin, its active medicinal property, so you can get the benefit of it when you eat it. What traditional style bread goes best with fresh turmeric sabzi? Fresh turmeric sabzi pairs traditionally and exceptionally well with hot flatbreads like bajra roti, makki ki roti, or plain warm phulkas.