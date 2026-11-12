Protecting yourself against the new variant of COVID, PJ.2.1 requires consistent hygiene practices and mindful precautions. Choosing doctor-approved precautionary steps such as improving indoor ventilation, protecting vulnerable individuals against the virus, and repeat testing or taking medical advice when appropriate is crucial.

Dr Tushar Tayal, Associate Director of Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, notes, “The emergence of the PJ.2.1 lineage is a reminder that COVID-19 continues to evolve, making it important for people to remain vigilant without giving in to unnecessary panic.”

7 Doctor-Approved Precautions Against COVID PJ.2.1

Choose essential precautions to lower your risk of contracting or spreading the COVID PJ.2.1 variant.

1. Wear A Well-Fitting Mask

Airborne diseases spread quickly in public spaces, making quality barrier protection vital to protect against the new COVID PJ.2.1 variant.

Doctor’s Advice: Dr Tushar notes, “Wearing a well-fitted N95 mask in crowded or poorly ventilated environments, maintaining hand hygiene and avoiding close contact with others when unwell can further reduce exposure.”

2. Wash Hands Regularly And Use Sanitiser

Viral particles that can transfer from surfaces via hands to your face remain a common way of contracting the new COVID PJ.2.1 variant.

How To Practice: Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when returning home from outside. Also, carry an alcohol-based hand sanitiser (at least 60% alcohol) to quickly disinfect on the go.

Wash and sanitise hands regularly (Image Credits: Pexels)



3. Maintain Safe Distance In Public

Being close to people while talking and standing in queues can increase exposure to airborne particles from other carriers of the COVID PJ.2.1 variant.

How To Practice: Keep a comfortable distance between yourself and others while standing in queues, commuting, or interacting outside your house.

4. Avoid Highly Crowded Places

Crowded gatherings and poorly spaced places can increase the risk of rapid Covid PJ.2.1 spread to you and others.

How To Practice: Limit non-essential visits to crowded streets, packed venues, and public events, especially if you are travelling with children, senior citizens, or sick family members.

Doctor's Advice: Older adults, people with diabetes, cardiovascular or respiratory conditions, and those with weakened immunity should seek medical advice promptly if symptoms develop, Dr. Tushar explains.

Protect yoursellf against covid (Image Credits: Pexels)

5. Improve Indoor Ventilation

Poorly ventilated indoor air may allow harmful COVID PJ.2.1 virus to accumulate inside rooms of your house, offices, and more.

How To Practice: Keep windows and doors open during daytime hours to promote natural cross-ventilation, or run a HEPA air purifier indoors when bad AQI prevents you from opening windows.

Doctor’s Advice: Adequate airflow in offices, classrooms, public transport and other enclosed spaces is vital to protect against the new COVID variant, according to Dr Tushar.

6. Test When Flu-Like Symptoms Appear

Early mild symptoms of the new COVID PJ.2.1 variant can often mimic seasonal allergies, common colds, or viral flu that people get around winter.

Doctor’s Advice: Doctor Tushar notes that repeatedly taking an antigen test if you develop cold- or flu-like symptoms such as a fever, runny nose, sore throat, body aches, or fatigue is important.

“Self-medication with antibiotics or steroids should be avoided, as these medicines are not routinely indicated for viral infections.”, claims Dr. Tushar.

Consult a doctor when needed (Image Credits: Pexels)

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7. Stay Home And Isolate If Unwell

Stepping out while you are sick puts coworkers, commuters, and vulnerable community members at immediate risk of contracting COVID PJ.2.1 variant.

How To Practice: Stay home, rest, and avoid close contact with other household members, particularly children, older adults, and sick relatives, until your symptoms resolve and you test negative for COVID.

Precaution Quick Action Doctor's Key Takeaway 1. Wear a Mask Use a snug N95 mask in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces Reduces airborne exposure in enclosed environments 2. Wash Hands Wash with soap for 20 sec or use 60%+ alcohol sanitiser Prevents surface-to-face viral transfer 3. Keep Distance Maintain safe spacing in queues and public transit Lowers close-range respiratory droplet exposure 4. Skip Crowds Limit visits to packed venues, especially with vulnerable family High-risk groups need prompt medical care if symptoms start 5. Ventilate Indoors Open windows for airflow or use a HEPA air purifier Stops viral particles from accumulating indoors 6. Test Early Repeat antigen tests for flu-like signs; skip antibiotics/steroids Early negative tests don't rule out infection; avoid self-medication

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FAQs

Does the PJ.2.1 variant of COVID cause more severe illness or unique symptoms?