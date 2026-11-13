Children’s Day is a day to treasure the happiness & creativity of children. Every school organises fun activities for students on November 14th; one of them is usually board decoration. Whether you are a teacher or a student, here are some simple Children's Day board decoration ideas to try that will make the classroom pop without using any fancy supplies.

14th November Classroom Decor: 5 Fun Notice Board Themes Spread good vibes and happiness among children by drawing paper hangings and happy notes, paper balloons, flowers, banners and more on the classroom boards on Children's Day. Here are some easy themes and ideas which do not need any extra supplies or essentials.

1. Colourful Balloons And Paper Cutout Board Decorating with colourful balloons and paper cutouts is the simplest way to celebrate Children's Day. What To Do? Hang paper cutouts and floating balloons in the classroom to make it look colourful and beautiful.

Hang floating balloons on the classroom walls that are made from brightly coloured chart paper, stars, and clouds

Also hang small paper flags of bright colours

Write a note on the notice board saying "Happy Children's Day" in the centre and attach paper cut-outs at the corners of the notice board 2. Teacher Classroom Board -Rainbow Theme

Add colour to your classroom display board with a rainbow theme decoration. A rainbow theme will grab your students' attention and instantly brighten up the space. What To Do? Make your own rainbow out of coloured chart paper and cotton wool for clouds.

Write words of kindness such as friendship, happiness, smiley face, helpfulness, kindness, etc. on the small coloured pieces of paper

Make colourful stars for every student in the class 3. Cartoon Characters and Superhero Theme Board

Make the classroom board fun for your kids by using cartoon photos (caricatures) of their favourite superheroes like Spider-Man, Batman, Superman along with their favourite cartoons like Doraemon, Hanuman, Shin Chan and others. Give it a twist by replacing their faces with the faces of the students.

What To Do? Decorate the board with your kids drawing/coloring cutout of cartoon pictures, origami clouds, speech bubbles.

Add inspirational lines like 'Every child is a superhero' and 'Little stars, big dreams' on it

Use a bright background and little stars to make it cheerful 4. Flowers And Butterfly Garden Theme Board

Make a garden bloom in your classroom. Flowers and butterflies instantly grab kids' attention so this is a nice theme to decorate your classroom board with. What To Do? Ask your kids to make many butterflies and flowers.

Cut them out and paste them on the board in a way that it looks like a garden

Use green background paper to indicate grass

Write messages for kids in the butterfly and flower cutouts ALSO READ: 5 Nostalgic Childhood Snacks That 90s Kids Spent Pocket Money On 5. Dream Big And Shine Bright Theme Board A dreams-themed board is a wonderful and very inspiring idea to mark the occasion of Children's Day with your children. What To Do? Draw a few moons, clouds, rockets, and lines of paper stars in the middle

Write 'Dream Big, Little Stars' in the middle of the board

Draw some paper stars around your writing, on which your students can write their dreams or aspirations for the future Make Your Classroom Pop This Children’s Day! 5 Board Ideas Decor Theme Materials Required Best Appropriate For Balloons and Cutouts Chart paper, balloons, glue Classroom decoration (brief setting) Rainbow Theme Coloured paper, cotton, pens, character cut-outs, speech bubbles, paper flowers, leaves, butterflies Reception; classroom fun displays Dream Big Theme Paper stars, cotton clouds, paper rockets Hands-on student engagement Tips To Boost Your Children’s Day Board Decoration Bright colours, colourful cut-outs, and interesting patterns will make the board decoration interesting

Choose a design with rainbows, superheroes, cartoon figures, and a colourful paper flower garden, etc.

Add some short and sweet messages to make a nice decoration for Children's Day on the boards.

Cheap craft materials such as chart paper, balloons, ribbons, paper flowers, coloured sheets, etc can be utilised to make various craft items.

Have the children create drawings and paper crafts to decorate the classroom ALSO READ: Children’s Day Speech in English 2026: Short And Long Speeches For Students FAQs 1. What are the ideas for a Children's Day class board?

The following is a list of supplies that you can use to create a colourful message on Children's Day: paper with pink and golden chart paper, balloons, paper flowers, cartoon cutouts, paper stars and others etc. 2. What colours are perfect for the Children's Day decoration? Use bright colours such as yellow, pink, blue, green, and orange. Alternatively, you can make use of a mixture of colours to have a cheerful presentation. 3. How can students take part in board decoration? Kids can cut out paper flowers, use drawings of characters, express themselves, or draw them.