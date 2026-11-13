In winter, the cooler weather, the dry air, and a hot shower leave your skin feeling dry and itchy. However, using a calming, nourishing body wash makes the skin silky soft, smooth, calm and relaxed. Check out these 5 creamy and oil-based body washes that contain oatmeal, glycerine, almond oil and nourishing body moisturisers to keep your skin hydrated on cold days.

5 Hydrating Body Washes Your Skin Needs This Winter

Keep your skin moisturised and hydrated through the winter season. If you have sensitive skin or dry skin, here are 5 calming body washes that are worth buying.

Dove Deeply Nourishing Body Wash

Dove Deeply Nourishing Body Wash is a quick and easy, foolproof way to keep your skin hydrated in winter. This body wash cleans well, doesn't leave your skin stripped of moisture, and feels great on your skin.

Why Pick Dove Body Wash?

If you want to use body wash for winter but don't want to use a cleansing oil, then this body wash is worth buying. However, follow it up with body lotion after showering

Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash

Designed for itching, dry, and sensitive skin, Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash's triple oat prebiotic formula contains 3 oat ingredients: oats flour, oats oil, and oats extract to soothe skin and help defend and support a healthy moisture barrier.

Why Pick Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash?

It is fragrance-free and has a soap-free formula made for those who like a simple, gentle, frill-free body wash. It cleans with a rich, foaming lather but doesn't strip skin of moisture and natural oils upon bathing, so if winter has been rough on your skin, this one is definitely worth a try.