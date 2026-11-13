In winter, the cooler weather, the dry air, and a hot shower leave your skin feeling dry and itchy. However, using a calming, nourishing body wash makes the skin silky soft, smooth, calm and relaxed. Check out these 5 creamy and oil-based body washes that contain oatmeal, glycerine, almond oil and nourishing body moisturisers to keep your skin hydrated on cold days.
5 Hydrating Body Washes Your Skin Needs This Winter
Keep your skin moisturised and hydrated through the winter season. If you have sensitive skin or dry skin, here are 5 calming body washes that are worth buying.
Dove Deeply Nourishing Body Wash
Dove Deeply Nourishing Body Wash is a quick and easy, foolproof way to keep your skin hydrated in winter. This body wash cleans well, doesn't leave your skin stripped of moisture, and feels great on your skin.
Why Pick Dove Body Wash?
If you want to use body wash for winter but don't want to use a cleansing oil, then this body wash is worth buying. However, follow it up with body lotion after showering
Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash
Designed for itching, dry, and sensitive skin, Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash's triple oat prebiotic formula contains 3 oat ingredients: oats flour, oats oil, and oats extract to soothe skin and help defend and support a healthy moisture barrier.
Why Pick Aveeno Skin Relief Body Wash?
It is fragrance-free and has a soap-free formula made for those who like a simple, gentle, frill-free body wash. It cleans with a rich, foaming lather but doesn't strip skin of moisture and natural oils upon bathing, so if winter has been rough on your skin, this one is definitely worth a try.
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Bioderma Atoderm Shower Oil
Bioderma Atoderm Shower Oil is a gentle product with a cleansing action for dry and sensitive skin. It is worth buying or adding to your cart because it is smooth and relaxing on dry skin.
Why Pick Bioderma Atoderm Shower Oil?
Bioderma body wash contains niacinamide, making it an excellent cleanser in the category of gel-based body washes. It helps retain the essential moisture of the skin. If other body washes leave your skin feeling tight and rough, use this shower oil as it works as a nourishing body wash. Follow it with a moisturiser as a gentler alternative to harsher cleansers and body washes.
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NIVEA Creme Soft Body Wash
NIVEA Body Wash is a fantastic choice to buy for someone who likes to have a cream-based body wash. It also comes with a further softening formula for washing that gives new softness and smoothness to dry and itchy skin.
Why Pick NIVEA Body Wash?
The almond oil in the NIVEA Body Wash allows you to enjoy your weekly wash more readily with its thick cream formula. Apply a moisturiser on top so that you can remain refreshed and comfortable all day.
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Dove Relaxing Shea Butter Body Wash
You can't go wrong with Dove Relaxing Shea Butter Body Wash.
Why Pick Dove Relaxing Shea Butter Body Wash?
Shea butter is a common ingredient in skin and body creams and moisturisers during winter. Dove Relaxing Shea Butter Body Wash leaves your skin feeling clean and creamy. Great for those who want a body wash to rinse off completely but leave the skin hydrated.
5 Best Winter Body Washes For Dry Skin
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Body wash
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Key features
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Best suited for
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Dove Deeply Nourishing
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Creamy cleansing
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Everyday use
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Aveeno Skin Relief
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Triple oat formula
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Dry and sensitive skin
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Bioderma Atoderm Shower Oil
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Oil-based cleansing
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Very dry skin
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NIVEA Creme Soft
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Almond oil
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Normal to dry skin
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Dove Shea Butter
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Nourishing formula
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Everyday winter care
How To Pick The Correct Body Wash For The Winter Season?
- Check if any of the following ingredients are included: Hydrating oils, shea butter, and oatmeal.
- Fragrance-free and soap-free body washes are better for sensitive skin
- Know your skin type and buy accordingly. If you have very dry skin, you need a slightly more moisturising cleanser
- Check the latest reviews for the texture, aroma, and experience of the body wash
FAQs
Which is the best body wash for dry skin in winter?
Aveeno Skin Relief is great for sensitive, dry skin because it contains 3 oat ingredients, oats flour, oats oil, and oats extract, to soothe and hydrate.
Can body wash remove winter dryness completely?
No, the body wash cannot remove dryness completely, especially in winter. Follow it up with cream-based moisturisers to lock the moisture on your skin after a shower.
Should we use body wash every day?
Absolutely! A mild body wash can be used daily. Make sure to keep the showers brief and avoid extremely hot water, which will only strip even more moisture.
What are the best ingredients to avoid dry skin in winter?
Choose products containing ingredients like glycerin, colloidal oatmeal, shea butter, or other moisturizing oils that help repair the skin.