Have you noticed that the lack of proper sleep at night leads to toxic eating patterns the next day? According to the Clinical Nutritionist, Prachi Mandholia, “When we do not get adequate or restorative sleep, our bodies undergo physiological changes that can influence what we eat, how much we eat and how well we regulate hunger.”

This is why maintaining consistent eating habits becomes far more challenging when tired, and we end up consuming junk food.

How Does Poor Sleep Make You Hungrier And Increase Food Cravings?

Here’s how inadequate sleep affects your body, brain, and daily habits to increase hunger and trigger food cravings, according to Prachi Mandholia.

1. Disruption Of Hunger Hormones

Two hormones commonly connected with hunger are ghrelin, which signals hunger, and leptin, which helps communicate satiety or the feeling of being full.

Expert Input: “Sleep restriction can affect the regulation of these hormones, although the response varies between individuals and studies.”, notes Nutritionist Prachi.

2. Heightened Appeal Of High-Calorie Foods

Poor sleep affects brain regions involved in reward, motivation, and decision-making. Foods rich in sugar, fat, or refined carbohydrates become more appealing.

Poor sleep also impairs executive functions, which are responsible for planning, impulse control, and resisting immediate rewards.

The tired brain seeks readily available sources of pleasure and energy. A packet of biscuits, a dessert, or a fried snack seems like an attractive choice when tired.

Prachi Mandholia explains, “Self-regulation and sticking to planned meals is much more challenging when your brain is not getting enough sleep.”

Poor sleep affects brain activity (Image Credits: Pexels)

3. The Energy Slump And The Quick Fix

Inadequate sleep makes you feel fatigued, sluggish, and mentally drained. You may instinctively reach for coffee, sweetened beverages, or carbohydrate-rich snacks in the hope of feeling more alert.

Prachi Mandholia warns that these foods and drinks provide only temporary stimulation or a short-lived lift without replacing the restorative functions of sleep, especially when such snacks contain little to no protein or fibre.

This creates a cycle where tiredness encourages quick food choices that don't keep you full for long, making consistent eating habits harder to maintain.

4. Extended Eating Windows And Circadian Disruption

Expert Input: According to Nutritionist Prachi, “Sleep loss may also disrupt the body's circadian rhythm, which helps coordinate sleep, hormones and metabolic processes. Irregular sleep schedules can make meal timing less consistent and may contribute to less favourable eating patterns.”