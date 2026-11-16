Have you noticed that the lack of proper sleep at night leads to toxic eating patterns the next day? According to the Clinical Nutritionist, Prachi Mandholia, “When we do not get adequate or restorative sleep, our bodies undergo physiological changes that can influence what we eat, how much we eat and how well we regulate hunger.”
This is why maintaining consistent eating habits becomes far more challenging when tired, and we end up consuming junk food.
How Does Poor Sleep Make You Hungrier And Increase Food Cravings?
Here’s how inadequate sleep affects your body, brain, and daily habits to increase hunger and trigger food cravings, according to Prachi Mandholia.
1. Disruption Of Hunger Hormones
Two hormones commonly connected with hunger are ghrelin, which signals hunger, and leptin, which helps communicate satiety or the feeling of being full.
Expert Input: “Sleep restriction can affect the regulation of these hormones, although the response varies between individuals and studies.”, notes Nutritionist Prachi.
2. Heightened Appeal Of High-Calorie Foods
Poor sleep affects brain regions involved in reward, motivation, and decision-making. Foods rich in sugar, fat, or refined carbohydrates become more appealing.
Poor sleep also impairs executive functions, which are responsible for planning, impulse control, and resisting immediate rewards.
The tired brain seeks readily available sources of pleasure and energy. A packet of biscuits, a dessert, or a fried snack seems like an attractive choice when tired.
Prachi Mandholia explains, “Self-regulation and sticking to planned meals is much more challenging when your brain is not getting enough sleep.”
Poor sleep affects brain activity (Image Credits: Pexels)
3. The Energy Slump And The Quick Fix
Inadequate sleep makes you feel fatigued, sluggish, and mentally drained. You may instinctively reach for coffee, sweetened beverages, or carbohydrate-rich snacks in the hope of feeling more alert.
Prachi Mandholia warns that these foods and drinks provide only temporary stimulation or a short-lived lift without replacing the restorative functions of sleep, especially when such snacks contain little to no protein or fibre.
This creates a cycle where tiredness encourages quick food choices that don't keep you full for long, making consistent eating habits harder to maintain.
4. Extended Eating Windows And Circadian Disruption
Expert Input: According to Nutritionist Prachi, “Sleep loss may also disrupt the body's circadian rhythm, which helps coordinate sleep, hormones and metabolic processes. Irregular sleep schedules can make meal timing less consistent and may contribute to less favourable eating patterns.”
With time, continuous sleep deprivation may also add to excess energy intake and weight gain, though overall diet, physical activity, stress, medical conditions, and individual differences also matter.
Mindless snacking can result in weight gain (Image Credits: Pexels)
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Factor
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What Happens
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Impact on Eating & Cravings
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1. Hunger Hormones
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Sleep restriction disrupts ghrelin (hunger) and leptin (fullness) regulation.
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Harder to feel full after meals; triggers increased appetite.
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2. Brain & Impulse Control
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Fatigue heightens the brain’s reward response & lowers impulse control.
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High-sugar, high-fat, and refined foods become harder to resist than meals.
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3. Energy Slumps
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Tiredness drives quick-fix reaches for coffee, and refined carbs.
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Lack of protein causes a rapid crash, trapping you in a cycle of fatigue and snacking.
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4. Circadian Disruption
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Staying awake longer disrupts the body’s internal clock and metabolic hormones.
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Leads to inconsistent meal timing, mindless late-night eating, and potential weight gain.
Managing Cravings After A Poor Night’s Sleep
Instead of punishing yourself with restrictive dieting the next day, focus on restoring your routine and stabilising your appetite to manage cravings, advises Nutritionist Prachi. Here’s how you can do it.
- Aim for seven to nine hours of rest each night by keeping your bedtime and wake-up times as consistent as possible.
- Balance your plates with quality proteins (beans, curd, eggs, or tofu) paired with fibre-rich vegetables, millets, and healthy fats to keep blood sugar steady.
- Under-eating to ‘make up' for a bad night often backfires, leading to intense hunger and over-snacking later in the day.
- Sip water consistently throughout the day, as fatigue and mild dehydration frequently disguise themselves as food cravings.
- Avoid using endless cups of coffee to power through exhaustion, and cut off caffeine earlier in the day so it doesn't ruin sleep at night.
- Take a brief pause to ask if you are genuinely hungry, or just tired, stressed, or bored. If it’s real hunger, eat a nourishing snack rather than trying to power through it.
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FAQs
Why do I feel hungrier after eating when I’m sleep-deprived?
Poor sleep disrupts ghrelin (the hunger hormone) and leptin (the fullness hormone), increasing your appetite and making it harder to feel satisfied after normal meals.
Why do I crave sugary or fried foods when I’m tired?
Sleep loss heightens the brain's reward response while lowering impulse control, making your tired brain seek fast energy and quick comfort from high-sugar, high-fat, and refined foods.
Do coffee and sugary snacks fix a midday energy slump?
No. They only provide a temporary energy spike. Because they lack protein and fiber, they cause a quick crash that traps you in a cycle of fatigue and repeated cravings.