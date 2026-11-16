Try this fresh green garlic chutney recipe, which is rich in antioxidants and is also a natural immunity booster. This easy 10-minute recipe preserves its bright green colour and nutrients, adding a healthy and tangy twist to your everyday winter menu such as parathas, khichdi, bajra rotis, and more.

Trim off the bottom roots of the fresh green garlic. Rinse thoroughly under running water to remove any soil, and pat dry with a clean kitchen towel.

Here is a step-by-step recipe on how to prepare fresh and healthy green garlic chutney in 10 minutes.

Finely chop both the crisp white bulbs and the tender green shoots of the green garlic so they blend evenly.

Step 2: Mix All Ingredients In The Blender

Add the chopped fresh green garlic, coriander leaves, green chillies, roasted gram dal, fresh lemon juice, and salt into a blender or mixer jar.

Mix everything well (Image Credits: Pexels)

Step 3: Blend To A Thick Consistency

Blend everything in the blender or mixer jar, adding one tablespoon of water at a time until the mixture forms a vibrant, smooth, or slightly coarse thick green paste.

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Step 4: Taste, Adjust, And Store Fresh

Give the fresh green garlic chutney a taste and adjust the salt or lemon juice if needed.

Serve with hot parathas, khichdi, or winter snacks, or you can store it in a clean, airtight glass jar and refrigerate for up to two weeks.

Serve this chutney with your choice of items (Image Credits: Pexels)

Step Stage Action Key Details 1 Prep & Chop Trim roots, wash, and pat dry the green garlic. Finely chop both crisp white bulbs and tender green shoots. 2 Combine Add all ingredients to a blender or mixer jar. Mix green garlic, coriander, green chillies, roasted gram dal, lemon juice, and salt. 3 Blend Blend into a thick green paste. Add water 1 tbsp at a time for a smooth or slightly coarse texture. 4 Taste & Store Taste and adjust salt or lemon juice. Serve fresh with paratha/khichdi or refrigerate in an airtight jar for up to 2 weeks.

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FAQs

Why is roasted gram dal added to fresh green garlic chutney?