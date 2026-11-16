Try this fresh green garlic chutney recipe, which is rich in antioxidants and is also a natural immunity booster. This easy 10-minute recipe preserves its bright green colour and nutrients, adding a healthy and tangy twist to your everyday winter menu such as parathas, khichdi, bajra rotis, and more.
Make This Easy 10-Minute Winter Green Garlic Chutney Recipe At Home
Here is a step-by-step recipe on how to prepare fresh and healthy green garlic chutney in 10 minutes.
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Servings: 1 cup (about 4 servings)
Ingredients:
- 1 cup fresh green garlic, finely chopped (use both the white bulbs and tender green stalks)
- ½ cup fresh coriander leaves (dhania), chopped
- 2 tablespoons roasted gram dal (roasted chana dal)
- 2 to 3 green chillies, chopped (adjust to taste)
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon or lime juice
- Salt to taste
- Water as required
Step 1: Prep And Chop The Greens
Trim off the bottom roots of the fresh green garlic. Rinse thoroughly under running water to remove any soil, and pat dry with a clean kitchen towel.
Finely chop both the crisp white bulbs and the tender green shoots of the green garlic so they blend evenly.
Step 2: Mix All Ingredients In The Blender
Add the chopped fresh green garlic, coriander leaves, green chillies, roasted gram dal, fresh lemon juice, and salt into a blender or mixer jar.
Mix everything well (Image Credits: Pexels)
Step 3: Blend To A Thick Consistency
Blend everything in the blender or mixer jar, adding one tablespoon of water at a time until the mixture forms a vibrant, smooth, or slightly coarse thick green paste.
ALSO READ: Have You Ever Tried Making Sabzi With Fresh Green Garlic? Try This Easy 10-Minute Recipe
Step 4: Taste, Adjust, And Store Fresh
Give the fresh green garlic chutney a taste and adjust the salt or lemon juice if needed.
Serve with hot parathas, khichdi, or winter snacks, or you can store it in a clean, airtight glass jar and refrigerate for up to two weeks.
Serve this chutney with your choice of items (Image Credits: Pexels)
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Step
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Stage
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Action
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Key Details
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1
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Prep & Chop
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Trim roots, wash, and pat dry the green garlic.
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Finely chop both crisp white bulbs and tender green shoots.
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2
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Combine
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Add all ingredients to a blender or mixer jar.
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Mix green garlic, coriander, green chillies, roasted gram dal, lemon juice, and salt.
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3
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Blend
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Blend into a thick green paste.
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Add water 1 tbsp at a time for a smooth or slightly coarse texture.
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4
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Taste & Store
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Taste and adjust salt or lemon juice.
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Serve fresh with paratha/khichdi or refrigerate in an airtight jar for up to 2 weeks.
ALSO READ: Fresh Raw Turmeric Recipe: How To Prepare This Healthy Winter Dish In 5 Easy Steps
FAQs
Why is roasted gram dal added to fresh green garlic chutney?
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Roasted gram dal acts as a natural thickening and binding agent in the green garlic chutney. It prevents the chutney from separating into water, adds a subtle nutty flavour, and helps achieve a creamy consistency without needing oil or nuts.
How can I make this green garlic chutney less spicy?
Remove the seeds and inner white parts of the green chillies before mixing, or reduce the number of chillies used. Adding a pinch of sugar or jaggery can also help balance excess spiciness.
Can I use regular garlic cloves if I cannot find fresh green garlic to make this recipe?
Fresh green garlic has a milder and sweeter flavour than mature garlic bulbs. You may substitute regular garlic cloves if needed; use a much smaller amount (about 4–5 cloves) and increase the quantity of fresh coriander leaves to balance the sharp taste.