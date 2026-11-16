Try this fresh green garlic chutney recipe, which is rich in antioxidants and is also a natural immunity booster. This easy 10-minute recipe preserves its bright green colour and nutrients, adding a healthy and tangy twist to your everyday winter menu such as parathas, khichdi, bajra rotis, and more.

Make This Easy 10-Minute Winter Green Garlic Chutney Recipe At Home

Here is a step-by-step recipe on how to prepare fresh and healthy green garlic chutney in 10 minutes.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Servings: 1 cup (about 4 servings)

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup fresh green garlic, finely chopped (use both the white bulbs and tender green stalks)
  • ½ cup fresh coriander leaves (dhania), chopped
  • 2 tablespoons roasted gram dal (roasted chana dal)
  • 2 to 3 green chillies, chopped (adjust to taste)
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon or lime juice
  • Salt to taste
  • Water as required
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Green garlic chutney recipe (Image Credits: Pexels)

Step 1: Prep And Chop The Greens

Trim off the bottom roots of the fresh green garlic. Rinse thoroughly under running water to remove any soil, and pat dry with a clean kitchen towel.

Finely chop both the crisp white bulbs and the tender green shoots of the green garlic so they blend evenly.

Step 2: Mix All Ingredients In The Blender

Add the chopped fresh green garlic, coriander leaves, green chillies, roasted gram dal, fresh lemon juice, and salt into a blender or mixer jar.

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Mix everything well (Image Credits: Pexels)

Step 3: Blend To A Thick Consistency

Blend everything in the blender or mixer jar, adding one tablespoon of water at a time until the mixture forms a vibrant, smooth, or slightly coarse thick green paste.

ALSO READ: Have You Ever Tried Making Sabzi With Fresh Green Garlic? Try This Easy 10-Minute Recipe

Step 4: Taste, Adjust, And Store Fresh

Give the fresh green garlic chutney a taste and adjust the salt or lemon juice if needed.

Serve with hot parathas, khichdi, or winter snacks, or you can store it in a clean, airtight glass jar and refrigerate for up to two weeks.

pakora green chutney

Serve this chutney with your choice of items (Image Credits: Pexels)

Step

Stage

Action

Key Details

1

Prep & Chop

Trim roots, wash, and pat dry the green garlic.

Finely chop both crisp white bulbs and tender green shoots.

2

Combine

Add all ingredients to a blender or mixer jar.

Mix green garlic, coriander, green chillies, roasted gram dal, lemon juice, and salt.

3

Blend

Blend into a thick green paste.

Add water 1 tbsp at a time for a smooth or slightly coarse texture.

4

Taste & Store

Taste and adjust salt or lemon juice.

Serve fresh with paratha/khichdi or refrigerate in an airtight jar for up to 2 weeks.

ALSO READ: Fresh Raw Turmeric Recipe: How To Prepare This Healthy Winter Dish In 5 Easy Steps

FAQs

Why is roasted gram dal added to fresh green garlic chutney?

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Roasted gram dal acts as a natural thickening and binding agent in the green garlic chutney. It prevents the chutney from separating into water, adds a subtle nutty flavour, and helps achieve a creamy consistency without needing oil or nuts.

How can I make this green garlic chutney less spicy?

Remove the seeds and inner white parts of the green chillies before mixing, or reduce the number of chillies used. Adding a pinch of sugar or jaggery can also help balance excess spiciness.

Can I use regular garlic cloves if I cannot find fresh green garlic to make this recipe?

Fresh green garlic has a milder and sweeter flavour than mature garlic bulbs. You may substitute regular garlic cloves if needed; use a much smaller amount (about 4–5 cloves) and increase the quantity of fresh coriander leaves to balance the sharp taste.


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