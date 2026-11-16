Planning your first visit to the Pushkar Camel Fair 2026 for the first time? Time your itinerary around both the rural livestock markets and the high-energy cultural festivities that follow from 17th to 24th November, 2026.

Live unforgettable desert experiences, from sunrise hot air balloon rides over sand dunes and local competitions to evening Maha Aartis, and make the most of every day at the fair.

Pushkar Camel Fair 2026: Complete Dates, Key Events And Unmissable Experiences

Here is your complete guide to the Pushkar Camel Fair 2026, covering official schedule phases, key events, and unmissable experiences for first time travellers attending the celebration.

Complete Dates & Schedule Breakdown (17 – 24 November 2026)

17 – 20 November 2026: Early days focus on traditional livestock trading such as camel, horse, and cattle, and authentic rural animal market scenes across the fair.

21 – 23 November 2026: The fair features vibrant Rajasthani folk performances, crowd-pleasing competitions, cultural showcases, and desert carnival celebrations.

24 November 2026: On the sacred full-moon day, thousands of pilgrims gather for the holy bath (snan) in Pushkar Lake. It all ends with a mesmerising, lamp-lit grand Maha Aarti at dusk.

Camels at the Pushkar Fair (Image Credits: Pexels)

Key Events At Pushkar Camel Fair 2026

Attend the key events at the Pushkar Camel Fair 2026 such as livestock trading, hot air ballooning, traditional competitions, and more for a fulfilling and fun experience.

1. Livestock & Camel Trading

Thousands of groomed, brightly adorned camels, Marwari horses, and cattle are brought in by local herdsmen and traders for traditional buying, selling, and beauty parades at the fair.

2. Traditional Competitions

Crowd-favourite rural contests including the iconic longest moustache competition, Matka Phod (pot-breaking), bridal pageants, camel races, and spirited local-versus-tourist tug-of-war matches.

Enjoy the Pushkar Camel Fair (Image Credits: Pexels)

3. Cultural Programs & Folk Performances

Soulful Langa and Manganiyar folk music, swirling Kalbelia and Ghoomar traditional dances, puppet shows, and atmospheric evening desert firelight performances are performed at the Pushkar Fair.

4. Hot Air Ballooning

Thrilling sunrise balloon rides moving across Thar desert dunes, offering breathtaking views of the camels and surrounding Aravalli hills is not to be missed at the Pushkar Fair.

Enjoy different rides at the fair (Image Credits: Pexels)

5. Shilpgram Craft Bazaar

Bustling open-air market stalls brimming with Rajasthani handicrafts, embroidered textiles, camel-leather goods, silver tribal jewelry, and authentic local street food is a must-explore place at Pushkar Camel Fair.

6. Spiritual Rituals at the Ghats

Take sacred morning dips, perform Vedic chants, and attend evening Maha Aarti ceremonies held across the 52 bathing ghats surrounding the holy Pushkar Lake during Pushkar Camel Fair.

Try new things at the fair (Image Credits: Pexels)

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Unmissable Experiences For First-Time Travellers

Visit during the first three days to witness the raw, high-energy livestock trade, morning camel parades, and herding traditions before crowds shift toward cultural shows.

Take time to tour the rare and renowned Jagatpita Brahma Mandir, one of the very few temples in the world dedicated to Lord Brahma, located right near the sacred lake.

Ride out into the surrounding Thar sand dunes on a camel cart or guided safari to explore quiet desert hamlets and experience rural Rajasthani hospitality away from the main Fair point.

Spend the final full-moon evening sitting along the ghats as thousands of pilgrims light and float the diyas onto Pushkar Lake under the moonlight.

Dates Phase Key Highlights 17 – 20 Nov 2026 Livestock Trading Camel, Marwari horse, and cattle trading, plus beauty parades. 21 – 23 Nov 2026 Cultural & Carnival Folk music/dances (Kalbelia, Ghoomar), rural contests, and desert shows. 24 Nov 2026 Full-Moon Finale Holy bath (snan) at Pushkar Lake and lamp-lit grand Maha Aarti at dusk. Daily / Ongoing Fair Attractions Sunrise hot air ballooning, Shilpgram craft bazaar, and 52-ghat rituals.

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FAQS

What are the most popular competitions to watch at the Pushkar Camel Fair?