Chilly mornings call for something warm and comforting with breakfast. Many people reach for a cup of tea or chai, but many healthier options are available that come straight from the kitchen. From masala doodh to Kashmiri Kahwa, different states or regions have their specialised or famous drinks that are especially popular to drink in winter.

5 Traditional Indian Winter Drinks To Enjoy Beyond Tea Ditch your tea, pick a healthy, tasty, and delicious alternative to try this winter. Here are five traditional Indian winter drinks to keep you warm and boost immunity. 1. Kashmiri Kahwa If you love drinking tea in the mornings but want to explore something with a bit more fragrance, then certainly try the Kashmiri Kahwa. Kashmiri Kahwa is easy to make and helps improve digestion (Image:TDJ) What goes into it? Green tea leaves

Cinnamon and cardamom

A few strands of saffron

Chopped almonds

Sugar or honey, to taste

A few edible rose petals to garnish How to prepare it? Boil water in a saucepan with cinnamon and crushed cardamom

Then add saffron and other spices to the boiling water and let it all release its goodness into the water

Turn off the heat and add green tea leaves and let it soak for a minute

Strain the kahwa into cups and garnish with some finely chopped almonds and rose petals before serving Kashmiri Kahwa Benefits It gives antioxidant support

Improves digestion and metabolism

Gives relief from respiratory and immunity problems

Helps relax during chilly mornings 2. Masala Doodh Our elders have been preaching about the goodness of a glass of warm milk before sleeping during winters. Make it Masala Doodh and you can enjoy it on chilly mornings to keep warm and feel comforted.

Add ragi malt to your everyday breakfast (Image:TDJ) What goes into it? Ragi or finger millet flour

Water or milk

Jaggery

Cardamom powder

Chopped nuts, if desired How to prepare it? Take a big bowl and mix ragi flour with some water to make a smooth paste

Then, boil water or milk and gradually add it to the paste

Continuously stir the mixture and cook until it thickens a little and is cooked properly

Add jaggery, cardamom, and other nuts of your choice, mix well and serve hot Ragi Malt Benefits Ragi malt is good for bone health and strength

It helps fight anaemia

Ragi is naturally gluten-free, so it is a wholesome alternative

It is good for mothers and babies 4. Bajra Raab (Rajasthani Winter Drink) Want to try something different, tasty, and healthy this winter? Try this traditional winter drink recipe called Bajra Raab of Rajasthan. It is made with local grains that are easily found in every kitchen.

What goes into it? Bajra or pearl millet flour

Water

Jaggery

A little ghee

Dry ginger powder or ajwain, depending on the recipe How to prepare it? Heat some ghee in a pan with a cup of bajra flour

Roast the bajra till it turns a little golden brown

Gradually add water to it while continuously stirring it

Let the mixture cook on a low flame until it gets thick and the flour is properly cooked

Lastly, add jaggery and your choice of spices, mix it well, and serve Bajra Malt Benefits It helps provide instant relief from cold, cough and flu

Bajra aka pearl millet, is rich in iron, calcium, magnesium, zinc, and B-complex vitamins

It supports digestive health and gut health

Bajra helps manage cholesterol levels and supports cardiovascular wellness ALSO READ: Make Comforting Millet Khichdi: Step-By-Step Recipe for a Perfect 30-Minute Winter Lunch. 5. Adrak Gud Kadha Drinking normal tea is not enough to keep your body warm and protect you from throat dryness in winters. Try Adrak Gud Kadha, which feels like a warm hug in a teachup on a chilly morning.

You can drink adrak gud kada every morning in winters (Image:TDJ) What goes into it? Fresh ginger

Jaggery

Black pepper

Tulsi leaves, if desired

Cinnamon or cloves, according to taste

Water How to prepare it? Grate fresh ginger and keep aside, along with preparing crushed spices like black pepper, tulsi, and cloves

Heat a cup of water in a saucepan and add all the crushed ingredients

Let it boil on a low flame

When the flavours are nicely infused into the water, add jaggery as per your taste and stir it until the gud dissolves completely

Strain and serve Adrak Gud Kada Benefits Ginger breaks down excess mucus and clears congestion

Jaggery (gud) soothes a scratchy or irritated throat

It is packed with antioxidants and antimicrobial compounds

Helps remove issues like gas, bloating, and indigestion

Anti-inflammatory properties of ginger help ease minor joint stiffness ALSO READ: Fresh Raw Turmeric Recipe: How To Prepare This Healthy Winter Dish In 5 Easy Steps Which Traditional Winter Drink Should You Try First? Try out these 5 healthy winter morning drinks straight from Indian kitchens. Here's a quick comparison of their recipes and where do they come from. Traditional Drink Region Or Association Main Ingredients Taste And Texture Kashmiri Kahwa Kashmir Green tea, saffron, cinnamon, cardamom Light and aromatic Masala Doodh Popular across India Milk, nuts, saffron, cardamom Creamy and mildly sweet Ragi Malt South India Ragi flour, milk or water, jaggery Thick and filling Bajra Raab Rajasthan Bajra flour, jaggery, ghee, spices Earthy and comforting Adrak Gud Kadha Almost every state Ginger, jaggery, spices Sweet, spicy and warming FAQs Are these winter drinks healthy?



The 5 above-mentioned winter drinks are made using healthy ingredients like millets, ginger, and nuts, and most of them use either jaggery or sugar. Hence, it is recommended to consume them in moderation, especially if one suffers from health conditions like diabetes.

What are some of the other traditional winter drinks from India apart from tea? Some of the other winter drinks that you may try in India during winters are Kashmiri Kahwa, Masala Doodh, Ragi Malt, Bajra Raab, and Adrak Gud Kadha. These drinks use simple ingredients like milk, nuts, millets, jaggery and spices straight from the kitchen staples.

What to do to add sweetness to traditional drinks for winter? Sweetness usually depends on the recipe as well as your preference. You can opt for jaggery, dates, or a spoon of honey for sweetness. However, jaggery is traditionally used in recipes like Bajra Raab and Adrak Gud Kadha, while honey can be added to the drink once it has cooled a bit.

What is the right time to have these winter drinks? Warm beverages such as kahwa and kadha make an excellent choice during breakfast or before meal times. Masala doodh, on the other hand, makes a good evening drink. Ragi malt and bajra raab are very filling, hence perfect for breakfast.