Chilly mornings call for something warm and comforting with breakfast. Many people reach for a cup of tea or chai, but many healthier options are available that come straight from the kitchen. From masala doodh to Kashmiri Kahwa, different states or regions have their specialised or famous drinks that are especially popular to drink in winter.
5 Traditional Indian Winter Drinks To Enjoy Beyond Tea
Ditch your tea, pick a healthy, tasty, and delicious alternative to try this winter. Here are five traditional Indian winter drinks to keep you warm and boost immunity.
1. Kashmiri Kahwa
If you love drinking tea in the mornings but want to explore something with a bit more fragrance, then certainly try the Kashmiri Kahwa.
Kashmiri Kahwa is easy to make and helps improve digestion (Image:TDJ)
What goes into it?
- Green tea leaves
- Cinnamon and cardamom
- A few strands of saffron
- Chopped almonds
- Sugar or honey, to taste
- A few edible rose petals to garnish
How to prepare it?
- Boil water in a saucepan with cinnamon and crushed cardamom
- Then add saffron and other spices to the boiling water and let it all release its goodness into the water
- Turn off the heat and add green tea leaves and let it soak for a minute
- Strain the kahwa into cups and garnish with some finely chopped almonds and rose petals before serving
Kashmiri Kahwa Benefits
- It gives antioxidant support
- Improves digestion and metabolism
- Gives relief from respiratory and immunity problems
- Helps relax during chilly mornings
2. Masala Doodh
Our elders have been preaching about the goodness of a glass of warm milk before sleeping during winters. Make it Masala Doodh and you can enjoy it on chilly mornings to keep warm and feel comforted.
Masala doodh is a comforting drink for winters (Image:TDJ)
What goes into it?
- Milk
- Almonds and pistachios
- Saffron strands
- Cardamom powder
- A pinch of nutmeg
- Sugar or jaggery, according to taste
How to prepare it?
- Firstly, boil the milk in a saucepan
- When the milk has thickened slightly, lower the flame and add your choice of nuts
- Also add saffron, cardamom and a pinch of nutmeg
- Add either jaggery or sugar for sweetness and let everything blend together
- Lastly, turn off the flame and add chopped almonds and pistachios for garnishing
Masala Doodh Benefits
- It is a good immunity booster
- Helps improve digestion
- Helps improve sleep quality and relaxes the mind
- The calcium in milk improves bone and muscle health
- Increases warmth in the body during winters
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3. Ragi Malt (South Indian Finger Millet Drink)
If you are trying to include more millets in your everyday meals, then try this Ragi Malt in winters. This is a traditional South Indian drink which is enjoyed on chilly mornings in many parts of India.
Add ragi malt to your everyday breakfast (Image:TDJ)
What goes into it?
- Ragi or finger millet flour
- Water or milk
- Jaggery
- Cardamom powder
- Chopped nuts, if desired
How to prepare it?
- Take a big bowl and mix ragi flour with some water to make a smooth paste
- Then, boil water or milk and gradually add it to the paste
- Continuously stir the mixture and cook until it thickens a little and is cooked properly
- Add jaggery, cardamom, and other nuts of your choice, mix well and serve hot
Ragi Malt Benefits
- Ragi malt is good for bone health and strength
- It helps fight anaemia
- Ragi is naturally gluten-free, so it is a wholesome alternative
- It is good for mothers and babies
4. Bajra Raab (Rajasthani Winter Drink)
Want to try something different, tasty, and healthy this winter? Try this traditional winter drink recipe called Bajra Raab of Rajasthan. It is made with local grains that are easily found in every kitchen.
What goes into it?
- Bajra or pearl millet flour
- Water
- Jaggery
- A little ghee
- Dry ginger powder or ajwain, depending on the recipe
How to prepare it?
- Heat some ghee in a pan with a cup of bajra flour
- Roast the bajra till it turns a little golden brown
- Gradually add water to it while continuously stirring it
- Let the mixture cook on a low flame until it gets thick and the flour is properly cooked
- Lastly, add jaggery and your choice of spices, mix it well, and serve
Bajra Malt Benefits
- It helps provide instant relief from cold, cough and flu
- Bajra aka pearl millet, is rich in iron, calcium, magnesium, zinc, and B-complex vitamins
- It supports digestive health and gut health
- Bajra helps manage cholesterol levels and supports cardiovascular wellness
ALSO READ: Make Comforting Millet Khichdi: Step-By-Step Recipe for a Perfect 30-Minute Winter Lunch.
5. Adrak Gud Kadha
Drinking normal tea is not enough to keep your body warm and protect you from throat dryness in winters. Try Adrak Gud Kadha, which feels like a warm hug in a teachup on a chilly morning.
You can drink adrak gud kada every morning in winters (Image:TDJ)
What goes into it?
- Fresh ginger
- Jaggery
- Black pepper
- Tulsi leaves, if desired
- Cinnamon or cloves, according to taste
- Water
How to prepare it?
- Grate fresh ginger and keep aside, along with preparing crushed spices like black pepper, tulsi, and cloves
- Heat a cup of water in a saucepan and add all the crushed ingredients
- Let it boil on a low flame
- When the flavours are nicely infused into the water, add jaggery as per your taste and stir it until the gud dissolves completely
- Strain and serve
Adrak Gud Kada Benefits
- Ginger breaks down excess mucus and clears congestion
- Jaggery (gud) soothes a scratchy or irritated throat
- It is packed with antioxidants and antimicrobial compounds
- Helps remove issues like gas, bloating, and indigestion
- Anti-inflammatory properties of ginger help ease minor joint stiffness
Which Traditional Winter Drink Should You Try First?
Try out these 5 healthy winter morning drinks straight from Indian kitchens. Here's a quick comparison of their recipes and where do they come from.
|
Traditional Drink
|
Region Or Association
|
Main Ingredients
|
Taste And Texture
|
Kashmiri Kahwa
|
Kashmir
|
Green tea, saffron, cinnamon, cardamom
|
Light and aromatic
|
Masala Doodh
|
Popular across India
|
Milk, nuts, saffron, cardamom
|
Creamy and mildly sweet
|
Ragi Malt
|
South India
|
Ragi flour, milk or water, jaggery
|
Thick and filling
|
Bajra Raab
|
Rajasthan
|
Bajra flour, jaggery, ghee, spices
|
Earthy and comforting
|
Adrak Gud Kadha
|
Almost every state
|
Ginger, jaggery, spices
|
Sweet, spicy and warming
FAQs
Are these winter drinks healthy?
The 5 above-mentioned winter drinks are made using healthy ingredients like millets, ginger, and nuts, and most of them use either jaggery or sugar. Hence, it is recommended to consume them in moderation, especially if one suffers from health conditions like diabetes.
What are some of the other traditional winter drinks from India apart from tea?
Some of the other winter drinks that you may try in India during winters are Kashmiri Kahwa, Masala Doodh, Ragi Malt, Bajra Raab, and Adrak Gud Kadha. These drinks use simple ingredients like milk, nuts, millets, jaggery and spices straight from the kitchen staples.
What to do to add sweetness to traditional drinks for winter?
Sweetness usually depends on the recipe as well as your preference. You can opt for jaggery, dates, or a spoon of honey for sweetness. However, jaggery is traditionally used in recipes like Bajra Raab and Adrak Gud Kadha, while honey can be added to the drink once it has cooled a bit.
What is the right time to have these winter drinks?
Warm beverages such as kahwa and kadha make an excellent choice during breakfast or before meal times. Masala doodh, on the other hand, makes a good evening drink. Ragi malt and bajra raab are very filling, hence perfect for breakfast.